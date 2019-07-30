As the American Red Cross continues to sound the alarm about what it describes as an “emergency blood shortage,” it’s offering donors an extra incentive: a $5 Amazon gift card (via email) to anyone who donates blood or platelets via the Red Cross through Aug. 29.
The Red Cross is also noting an additional way to schedule an appointment: by using an Alexa-enabled device and saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive.” People can also use the Red Cross Blood Donor App, available for iPhone and Android devices; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
People can also give blood locally at the upcoming drives:
Today, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chamberlain Machine Inc., 17 Huntington Lane, Walpole
Today, noon to 5 p.m., Monadnock Community Hospital, 452 Old Street Road, Peterborough
Aug. 2, noon to 5 p.m., South Meadow School, 108 Hancock Road, Peterborough
Aug. 5, noon to 6 p.m., Keene State College
Aug. 5, noon to 6 p.m., Monadnock Covenant Church, 90 Base Hill Road, Keene
Aug. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Antrim Fire Department, 82 Clinton Road, Antrim
Aug. 13, 2:30 to 7:30 p.m., Best Western Plus hotel, 401 Winchester St., Keene
Aug. 15, 1 to 6 p.m., Norris Cotton Cancer Center at Kingsbury Pavilion,
580 Court St., Keene
Information about eligibility and what identification to bring is available at RedCrossBlood.org.