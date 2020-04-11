The COVID-19 pandemic has many Monadnock Region towns rethinking their recycling programs, especially when it comes to collecting paper, plastic and cardboard.
In addition, some town transfer station facilities are no longer accepting cash, have closed swap shops where people leave items for others to reuse, and are taking steps to keep residents out of buildings and from mingling in an effort to hinder the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“We’ve stopped handling cardboard and stopped handling money because, for us, it’s the biggest point of contact,” Chris Lord, Chesterfield’s public works director, said Wednesday.
In trying to limit those points of contact as much as possible, the sharing shed and book shed at the transfer station have been closed until further notice, and no members of the public are being allowed in the facility’s office, he said.
Walpole has also temporarily banned people who aren’t employees from entering buildings at the transfer station, Ben Hoy, director of recycling, said Wednesday. The town is continuing its recycling program, but is now relying solely on employees to sort the recyclables, as it’s no longer safe to continue to have volunteers help with that, he said.
In Swanzey and Peterborough, the collection of sorted recyclables — including paper, cardboard and plastics — has ceased at least for now, while Chesterfield has halted recycling cardboard. Sorted recyclables are organized into subgroups by employees after residents bring them to the recycling center. Those sorted items are then hauled offsite to be processed.
Josh Whipple, solid waster manager for Swanzey, said Thursday the temporary changes were inspired by concern for the safety of the facility’s staff and town residents using the recycling center. Specifically, he cited as factors behind the decision guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and information from the Northeast Resource Recovery Association about how long the virus can live on materials and surfaces.
The Epsom-based association is a nonprofit organization that provides its member communities with cooperative purchasing programs, educational and networking opportunities, technical assistance and cooperative marketing programs focused on solid waste and recycling.
“When you look at the amount of time the virus can survive on the surfaces of certain materials like cardboard, copper and steel, you really want to avoid contact with them as much as possible,” Whipple said.
While the virus can remain airborne for three hours, it can remain on copper for four hours, cardboard for 24 hours, and stainless steel and plastic each for 72 hours, according to a study referenced on the Northeast Resource Recovery Association’s website.
Whipple said the town is giving residents the option to put any paper, plastics or cardboard in their regular household trash, or, if they have the space to store their recyclables until the pandemic passes, they can do that. Some people have just been going to the recycling center in Keene, which is continuing to collect those materials, he said.
The Swanzey recycling center is continuing to accept glass, steel, tin and aluminum, which aren’t sorted, but put in their own containers, he said. People can also continue to bring scrap metal and construction debris, he said.
Swanzey has a recycling ordinance that dates back to 1988, and over the years the town has taken pride in its recycling efforts. Whipple said he’s already had some residents complain about part of the program being suspended.
“As weird as it sounds, it’s nice to see people get mad about this because they really care about recycling,” he said.
Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Jaffrey and Marlborough have stopped their recycling programs completely, according to a list posted on the Northeast Resource Recovery Association’s website
Two roll-away dumpsters have been placed in the parking lot at the Peterborough recycling center in anticipation of the volume of trash increasing and to keep residents out of the building during the pandemic, said Seth MacLean, assistant director of public works. The “mini-mall,” where residents can leave items for others to reuse, has been temporarily closed, and residents are being told not to congregate at the facility, according to the town’s website.
In addition, town officials are asking residents to consider waiting to dispose of large items such as furniture and appliances.
One result of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 is that more people are home and subsequently cleaning out their residences.
Managers of the Chesterfield, Peterborough, Swanzey and Walpole transfer stations say they haven’t yet experienced a surge in the amount of waste coming in, but they have seen a change in when people visit the facilities — it’s more steady and spread out during the week. Before the pandemic, Friday and Saturday were typically the busy days.
In the meantime, the transfer station and recycling center in Keene has extended its Saturday hours, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., to address the increased usage by people who live in the city and some of the surrounding towns, Duncan Watson, assistant public works director, said. The hours had been 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On a recent Saturday, upward of 700 vehicles visited the facility, which was a lot, he said. The amount of traffic coming to the transfer station and recycling center on a Monday now is similar to what employees would see on a Saturday. Further, there have been more instances than in the past of traffic on the road to the facility being backed up all the way to Route 12, he said.
The city is continuing its recycling program for the time being and has provided transfer station employees with some personal protective equipment to process the sorted items, he said.
Besides extending hours of operation on Saturdays, city officials are also using social media to encourage people to limit their trips to the transfer station and to remind them they shouldn’t be disposing of hazardous waste in the regular trash, he said. For example, if someone has just a bucket of recycling to bring to the facility, that person should consider waiting until the next week, when they have more items to bring, he said.
“It’s not just the coronavirus at this point,” he said. “You get that much traffic in the same place, you risk having pedestrian issues.”