Need a thousand bucks? Well, if you're in Keene this weekend, you might be able to find it.
Recycled Percussion posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that a prize worth $1,000 has been hidden somewhere in the city. While actual cash has not been tucked away, an item that can be traded in for a grand has been — and starting Saturday at 10 a.m., clues to its whereabouts will be posted to the band's Facebook page.
Recycled Percussion is a New Hampshire-based band that performs using buckets and other household items and appeared on season four of the television show America's Got Talent. Recently, the group announced that it will open a store for its Chaos & Kindness brand in Keene, after narrowing the field down from four finalists — Keene, Merrimack, North Conway and Portsmouth. The original Chaos & Kindness store is in Laconia.
The Keene location, which has already given rise to a "Chaos & Keeneness" T-shirt available on the Chaos & Kindness website, is set to open in the spring.
"Keene is a great community that has an immense amount of pride & has always demonstrated kindness to us," said Justin Spencer, the band member who founded Recycled Percussion, in a statement Thursday afternoon. "So in return to mark the announcement of our Chaos & Kindness store we wanted to have an event that someone in this incredible city would become $1,000 richer."
Spencer said there will be live updates throughout the hunt on the Recycled Percussion Facebook page.
The Keene area has a strong Recycled Percussion fan base, as demonstrated back in September when hundreds turned out to Main Street for a short performance when the band stopped in the Elm City as part of a statewide tour. Band members played for 15 hours from a flatbed pulled by a truck through 14 New Hampshire communities as part of an effort to break the world record for longest parade performance.
A location for the Keene store has been secured, according to Spencer, who said the band plans to announce more information next week.
"We are excited to be a small part of the Keene eco system," he said.