In the Elm City

Recycled Percussion stops in Keene in September as part of a one-day statewide tour in pursuit of the world record for longest parade performance. Pictured from left are friends of the band Davin Cox and Jimmy Melchionna (AKA Jimmy Luv) and band members Ryan Vezina, Tony Zane and Justin Spencer.

 Sentinel file photo by Mia Summerson

Need a thousand bucks? Well, if you're in Keene this weekend, you might be able to find it. 

Recycled Percussion posted on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon that a prize worth $1,000 has been hidden somewhere in the city. While actual cash has not been tucked away, an item that can be traded in for a grand has been — and starting Saturday at 10 a.m., clues to its whereabouts will be posted to the band's Facebook page

Recycled Percussion is a New Hampshire-based band that performs using buckets and other household items and appeared on season four of the television show America's Got Talent. Recently, the group announced that it will open a store for its Chaos & Kindness brand in Keene, after narrowing the field down from four finalists — Keene, Merrimack, North Conway and Portsmouth. The original Chaos & Kindness store is in Laconia.

The Keene location, which has already given rise to a "Chaos & Keeneness" T-shirt available on the Chaos & Kindness website, is set to open in the spring. 

"Keene is a great community that has an immense amount of pride & has always demonstrated kindness to us," said Justin Spencer, the band member who founded Recycled Percussion, in a statement Thursday afternoon. "So in return to mark the announcement of our Chaos & Kindness store we wanted to have an event that someone in this incredible city would become $1,000 richer."

Spencer said there will be live updates throughout the hunt on the Recycled Percussion Facebook page.

The Keene area has a strong Recycled Percussion fan base, as demonstrated back in September when hundreds turned out to Main Street for a short performance when the band stopped in the Elm City as part of a statewide tour. Band members played for 15 hours from a flatbed pulled by a truck through 14 New Hampshire communities as part of an effort to break the world record for longest parade performance. 

A location for the Keene store has been secured, according to Spencer, who said the band plans to announce more information next week. 

"We are excited to be a small part of the Keene eco system," he said. 

