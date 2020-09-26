Recycled Percussion plans to hold brief, free performances at Athens Pizza in downtown Keene and Brady’s American Grill in Peterborough Saturday, the band announced on Facebook.
The free, short shows are part of a parade performance the band planned across about 400 miles of the Granite State.
“Tomorrow morning we will begin the attempt to perform for over 15 hours on the back of a huge trailer being pulled by the Chaos & Kindness monster truck all around our home state of N.H. to celebrate many things including our 25th year as a band!,” the group posted on its Facebook page Friday night.
The band expects to be in Keene at 12:30 p.m., and Peterborough at 1:30.
Each performance at the communities in between is slated to last about 10 minutes. Recycled Percussion will also be collecting winter jackets to donate to people in need. Anyone attending the shows is asked to wear a mask and socially distance.
Recycled Percussion is a “junk rock band” that formed in New Hampshire and competed on the TV show “America’s Got Talent.” The band also has a TV show, “Chaos & Kindness” and a store in Laconia by the same name.