Keene and Peterborough are among communities Recycled Percussion plans to visit Saturday during a roughly 12-hour "parade performance," the band said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Details, including route information, will be put on Facebook Friday morning, the post states.
After a couple of months of planning, "this Saturday we will set a World Record for the longest parade performance in history," the post states. "What does that mean? It means we will set up a concert on the back of a massive trailer and perform all over the state of N.H., traveling over 400 miles while performing and stopping at 16 locations to do small shows for fans for FREE!"
Other locations for the parade, which is slated to start Saturday morning in Berlin and end in Laconia, are Littleton, Claremont, Lebanon, Londonderry, Manchester, Newmarket, Milford, Northwood, Concord, Pittsfield and Canterbury. Volunteers will be in each town helping clear litter, among other good deeds, the post says. It notes that each community will have a meeting spot where people can take in a short show by the band while observing social-distancing guidelines.
Recycled Percussion is a “junk rock band” that formed in New Hampshire and competed on the TV show “America’s Got Talent." Saturday's parade will mark the anniversary of last year's grand opening of the group's Chaos & Kindness store in Laconia. Recycled Percussion also has a TV show by the same name, focused on spreading kindness around the world.