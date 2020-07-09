NORTH SWANZEY — Recycled Percussion is the latest act to be announced for this summer and fall's Drive-In Live series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds.
The "junk rock band," which formed in New Hampshire and competed on the TV show "America's Got Talent," is slated to perform on Saturday, Aug. 1, and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Drive-In Live, run by M.E. Productions, will feature acts every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 10 in the fairgrounds’ south parking lot, according to a news release previously sent to The Sentinel.
Admission will be one ticket per mid-sized vehicle, and cars will be staggered with 10 feet between them, the release says. People can bring their own lawn chairs and take in the entertainment next to their vehicles, the release notes.
The series kicks off this weekend with Echoes of Floyd: A Pink Floyd Experience Friday. Blue Öyster Cult, known for 1970s-’80s hits “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla” and “Burnin’ for You," has been postponed to July 18.
According to the series’ website, tickets must be purchased in advance online at www.drive-in-live.com, where people can also find additional information. Ticket prices vary depending on the act and viewing section selected. Additional shows will be announced weekly, the news release says.