The band Recycled Percussion has announced that its new Chaos & Kindness location will be coming to Keene’s Main Street.
The band announced in a Facebook message this morning that they have selected 18 Main St. as the site of the new store, the former location of Creative Encounters, which closed earlier this year after owner Karen Lyle retired. The band selected Keene from among four finalists when they decided to open a second location. The first location, in Laconia, opened in 2019.
“We looked all over YOUR beautiful city, and ultimately we felt Main St was best for us,” the band said in the Facebook post. It added, “Our first order of business is to help make the community a better place however we can. So we will be digging in deep on that.”
The band originally projected a spring opening, and according to the post, Keene’s Chaos & Kindness location will be in the works over the next two months. The band said it would like to keep money in the area and asked local contractors who are interested in doing work on the store to swing by today and drop off a business card.
A representative from the band will be present at the new site to greet members of the community today from noon to 4 p.m.