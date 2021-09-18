Jon Hicks

Jon Hicks, next to his new camper, the replacement for his camper that caught fire last year, on Wednesday in Stoddard. Mike Hayes of Hayes Car and Truck Repair brought him the camper to fix up last year after the fire. 

 Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

STODDARD — More than a year since his trailer burned down, Jon Hicks is still working to rebuild.

The Stoddard resident has temporary housing on his property to get by, but is in need of financial assistance to finally have a permanent home.

“I just try to keep smiling,” said Hicks, 69, “and try to learn patience.”

Looking to rebuild

In June of 2020, his trailer on Tigola Trail caught fire due to an electrical issue, and despite his best efforts to save it, only the soot-covered frame was left behind.

His wedding ring and charred dog tags that belonged to him (an Army veteran), his brother and father were the only things to survive.

Hicks — who retired after 30 years as head of security at Crotched Mountain Rehabilitation Center in Greenfield — had been living in the trailer until he could finish building a home on the same property. But he said at the time that money issues, coupled with the death of his wife, Mary, in 2017, kept pushing him further away from that goal.

After the fire, Hicks stayed in the home’s previously built cement basement, which he’d formerly used for storage, during the winter. The cramped quarters — equipped with a small old stove and sink — have a shelf for canned goods, a few chairs and a couch restored from the town dump, along with an old TV.

Since May, he has lived in a trailer donated to him by Mike Hayes of Hayes Car and Truck Repair.

The trailer is “twice the size” of the one that burnt down, Hicks said, but because it isn’t winterized, he’ll have to stay in the basement again once it gets colder.

The wood stove in the basement, he added, “heats it up and keeps it nice and warm.”

Both living situations have no plumbing or septic, but Hicks does have access to fresh water for bathing and drinking until those services can be installed.

In the meantime, the town has rallied behind him, donating clothing, food and other necessities throughout the past year.

The Stoddard Congregational Church, where Hicks is a deacon, has spearheaded fundraising efforts. As of Wednesday, the church had raised about $10,000 — a dent in what Hicks needs to rebuild, despite local connections helping bring construction costs down.

“Ball park, the list price on [putting in a] well is $10,000, the septic is around $12,000, and if we can get the labor from Habitat [for Humanity] and the local folks ... we can probably do it all for around 55 to $60,000 to build a one-story cottage,” said Alan Moulton, a friend and church member.

And in addition to his struggles to fundraise for housing, Hicks has health issues to take care of.

He’s had eight surgeries for various forms of cancer — colon, lymphoma and bladder — in the past decade, with the latest happening in the past year.

Now, he’s in remission.

“But I’m still pretty healthy. The doctors told me for a sick person, I’m the healthiest person they’ve seen in a long time,” Hicks said.

Yet despite all of this, Hicks remains optimistic.

“Jon is full of the Holy Spirit,” Moulton said. “It’s his religion, and his outlook is very good.”

Donations can be sent to Stoddard Congregational Church, P.O. Box 334, Stoddard, NH 03464, to the attention of Treasurer/Jonathan Hicks Fund.

