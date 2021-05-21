PETERBOROUGH — A recount in Peterborough on Thursday adjusted the vote totals in a race for planning board but not the outcome.
The recount showed Sarah Steinberg Heller, who’d originally bested Blair Weiss by a single vote, 502-501, winning by a wider margin of 515-504. Stephanie Hurley remained the top vote-getter in the race for two seats, with the recount giving her 814 compared to her original tally of 808.
Steinberg Heller, who previously served as an alternate member of the board, and Hurley both won three-year terms.
Local election officials gathered at the Peterborough Town House for Thursday’s recount, which Weiss requested following the May 11 election.
Weiss could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday evening.
Votes for all six candidates who ran for the two available three-year seats on the planning board were recounted. Finishing in fourth place was Lisa Stone (410), followed by Lindsay Dreyer (355) and Christopher J. DiLoreto (315).
The recount was conducted by Peterborough Town Clerk Linda Guyette and Town Moderator L. Phillips Runyon III.