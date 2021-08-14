Of the 32 state representatives serving the 31 communities covered by The Sentinel, seven have missed more than a quarter of the votes the Legislature has taken in 2021, according to voting records published by the N.H. General Court website.
The N.H. House, which has 400 members, has had 10 sessions this year. Each of the seven local representatives who have missed over 25 percent of the votes — Reps. Ben Kilanski, Sparky Von Plinsky, Jim Fedolfi, Daniel Eaton, Paul Berch, John Mann and Daniel Pickering — has been absent for the entirety of at least one session as well as portions of other sessions.
Reasons have ranged from job conflicts to COVID-19, and issues voted on in their absence have included reproductive rights, gun regulations and whether or not to include civics as a high-school graduation requirement.
Meanwhile, 14 local representatives have missed three or fewer votes. Two of them — Reps. Barry Faulkner, D-Swanzey, and Jim Creighton, R-Antrim, have perfect attendance so far.
The House rulebook on absences states: “All members shall attend to their duties in the House or committee, and no one shall be absent from the service of the House or committee unless the member has leave, or is sick and unable to attend.” In addition to being sick, House Clerk Paul Smith said there are some other reasons why a representative can be given leave: important business or an illness or death in the family.
But regardless, a legislator’s absence has an impact.
Anna Brown, director of research and analysis for Citizens Count, a nonprofit civics organization based in Hampton, said representatives’ attendance is crucial because it’s not uncommon for important votes to pass or fail on a very slim margin. In 2019, she noted, the House overrode Gov. Chris Sununu’s veto of legislation abolishing the death penalty by a single vote.
This year, “there’s roughly two dozen votes where the margin for going through or not going through was less than a dozen votes,” Brown said.
But since being a state representative is not a high-paying gig — with House members making $100 a year plus mileage for their service — she said it can be hard to keep up.
Topping the missed-votes list among area representatives this year is Rep. Kilanski, a Winchester Republican who’d missed 94 votes out of 196 as of June 24, according to the state’s records. Only 15 of these missed votes were unexcused, though that includes the entirety of the June 10 and 24 sessions.
Kilanski, elected to his first term last year, acknowledged that he’s had an issue making it to the Statehouse and is working to remedy this. Earlier this year, he said, he started a new job with Hubbard LLC, and as a recent hire, hasn’t been able to take off the time needed to get to Concord.
He said he’s “working on trying to make it all work to be able to serve. Unfortunately I’m too new of an employee to be taking time off from work.”
Records show that Kilanski voted on all items during the House’s January and February sessions, which included a total of 58 votes, with the exception of two controversial measures related to reproductive rights during the Feb. 24 session, from which he was excused. He is listed as excused from all the votes during the April 7 session, as well as more than a third of votes during the April 8 session. He participated in each vote during the session on April 9.
Sparky Von Plinsky, D-Keene, is the local legislator with the second most missed votes, not acting on 68 items. He voted on two items during the House’s January session, but not on the other 11, for which he is listed as not excused. He was also unexcused during the first part of the April 7 session, and didn’t vote at all during the session on April 8, though that absence was excused.
The second-term legislator said there were a number of reasons for his missed votes. He said the ones in January were due to concerns that there were not adequate COVID-19 prevention measures in place. He also said he missed sessions in April, which coincided with his second COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
Rep. Jim Fedolfi, R-Hillsboro, also cited COVID-19 for many of his missed votes — but in this case involving his own battle with the virus. Fedolfi, who is in his third term, has missed 62 votes, a mixture of excused and unexcused, with the majority of them taking place at the beginning of the year.
Fedolfi said his wife came down with COVID-19 at the very end of 2020, and that he caught it from her a week later, around the time of the year’s first legislative session, which he missed.
“With both of us in our late 70s it took us quite a while to fully recover,” he wrote in an email. “And later we also had the two Pfizer shots. So that’s why I missed some votes, and if you check the record for the previous four years, there were very few votes missed.” He has participated in the majority of votes since the winter.
Rep. Dan Eaton, D-Stoddard, also missed a significant number of votes toward the beginning of the year, and 61 in total in 2021, the vast majority of which were excused. Like Fedolfi, Eaton said the start of the year was rough health-wise, after he suffered several injuries and needed surgery that limited his ability to drive.
On top of that, he said he got hit with “a couple bouts of the flu.”
Eaton, who has served in the House for 16 terms, was absent for the entirety of the first two sessions, but since then has had strong participation, missing just three votes since returning for the third session in April. These absences were sporadic, and unexcused, but Eaton said these sorts of absences are unintentional, and happen more often than one would think.
“Frequently, a bill will be up and there will be [several people planning] to speak, so you slip out to use the bathroom,” Eaton explained, adding that sometimes, for a variety of reasons, the testimony will be shorter than anticipated and the legislator doesn’t make it back in time to vote. Circumstances like this, he said, account for his and other legislators’ seemingly random missed votes when they are otherwise present for the whole session.
Von Plinsky also noted this issue, saying it’s not uncommon for lawmakers to take a quick walk for a restroom break or some fresh air, only to find they’d overestimated the amount of time they’d have before a vote.
Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, was also excused from the first two sessions this year, missing a total of 58 votes. His attendance since then has been perfect, and he said the reason he missed the first two sessions was because of what he described as inadequate social-distancing protocol at a time when COVID numbers were surging.
“At neither of the first 2 sessions were adequate measures taken for COVID protection,” Berch, who is in his fifth term, explained in an email. “In fact, at one of the sessions, my assigned seat was immediately adjacent to several non-[mask-]wearing members. Based on medical advice, I was unable to attend.”
He added that his committee attendance, which was done remotely, was perfect, and that his attendance rate over the past nine years has been “well over 90%.”
The final two local legislators to miss more than 25 percent of votes in 2021 were John Mann, D-Alstead, and Daniel Pickering, D-Hancock, each of whom missed 53 votes this year.
In Mann’s case, only one vote was excused, while the other 52 were not, including the entire January session, as well as the one held June 10. Mann, who is serving his fifth term in the House, declined to discuss the specifics of his absences, saying only that they were due to health issues.
On the other hand, all of Pickering’s missed votes were excused except for five sporadic ones, which were spread over the earlier sessions between January and April. He was excused from the entirety of the April 8 and June 24 sessions. The two-term legislator said the absences were due to health and family concerns.
While health issues, career conflicts and honest mistakes seem to explain many of the absences, some missed votes are intentional.
“Sometimes large groups do walk off the floor, there was an instance of that happening this year,” Smith, the House clerk, said in an email.
Smith was referring to the Feb. 24 session, when the House passed a pair bills that were unpopular with House Democrats — the first banning abortion after 24 weeks and the second requiring that medical care be provided to all babies after birth. Most Democratic representatives walked out after the second item — which had been scheduled for a vote later in the week — was unexpectedly brought to the table, according to the Concord Monitor.
Voting records show that each of the seven area representatives with the most missed votes missed that vote, including the two Republicans on the list.
Eaton, who was excused that day, said that while walkouts happen sometimes, it’s not too frequently that they’re the reason a legislator misses a vote.
“You’re going to have one out of 100 instances where somebody takes a walk,” he said. “Either because it’s a controversial vote or a vote where an individual member feels compromised because of a friendship, because of their faith, or because of anything else.”
Brown, of Citizens Count, said the House has an attendance problem in general. And she noted that every year the organization compiles voting attendance records, there’s always at least one person who has missed 50 percent of the votes.
“We all hope for more than 50 percent when we’re sending someone to Concord to vote on our behalf,” she said.