The Chesterfield Public Library board of trustees' decision to not renew the library director's contract — which provoked a heated response from town residents at the board's meeting last week and prompted one trustee to resign — was made in nonpublic session May 17, according to meeting minutes.
The vote occurred after the board's chairwoman, Cathryn Harvey, expressed concerns over Library Director Kathleen Packard's response to the board's decision to allow an art sale at the library, the minutes indicate.
At last week's board meeting, which drew nearly 30 attendees to the library, many spoke in support of Packard and asked questions about the circumstances of her departure. Harvey said the board could not publicly discuss the matter because it is "an ongoing legal process."
But publicly available minutes The Sentinel obtained at the library from the board's April 19 and May 17 meetings shed light on the discussions that preceded the board's decision.
Minutes from the April 19 meeting state that Trustee Bruce Potter initiated a nonpublic discussion regarding Packard's performance as library director and the approaching date to renew or terminate her contract in late August. Per the minutes, Potter asked trustees for their initial thoughts.
During the ensuing discussion, "Trustees offered both positive and negative comments," and agreed the director's " 'people skills' were lacking," according to the minutes.
Packard disputes this assessment — along with the accuracy of the meeting minutes — and said she thinks it was an unprofessional claim by the trustees made because she doesn't always agree with their decisions.
Judy Idelkope, a Chesterfield selectwoman and liaison between the selectboard and the library board, offered praise for the library staff's work under Packard's leadership, in a letter Packard said Idelkope read to trustees at a later meeting.
"I have found the Library to be welcoming and well run by the current staff. They are knowledgeable about their collection and have a strong customer service orientation," the letter states. "I have witnessed good rapport with their patrons young and old. They work together as a cohesive unit, supporting each other in accomplishing their daily work."
Idelkope was not reachable by The Sentinel for comment this week.
At the April meeting, the minutes show, Harvey also suggested making the Chesterfield library more of a community center, which would not require a director with a master's degree in library science (as Packard has), and proposed a retreat so trustees could brainstorm ideas for the library's future.
The board's discussion on Packard's contract was continued to May 17, when trustees voted 4-1 in nonpublic session not to renew the one-year agreement that August.
Harvey, Potter and Trustees Ron Scherman and Carole Wheeler voted yes; Linda Skrzyniarz voted no, while Whitney Vonderhorst and Vickie Herrick abstained.
Before this vote, the minutes show that Packard had addressed the trustees in nonpublic session about their unanimous decision the month before to let a Chesterfield resident display and sell art in the library to fundraise for a local food pantry, which the minutes state Packard said was against library policy. Packard told The Sentinel that while an artist can sell art in the building, the library is not allowed to act as a selling agent for exhibitors.
The minutes indicate that Packard expressed concern about a lack of communication from the trustees in the matter.
After Packard exited the meeting, the minutes state that Harvey presented concerns about Packard's response, including via email communication, to the board's decision to allow the art sale.
The Sentinel submitted a right-to-know request Monday for these emails.
Meeting minutes show that when the board returned to public session that night, Skrzyniarz resigned her seat; Skrzyniarz confirmed to The Sentinel that this was because of the vote not to renew Packard's contract.
Skrzyniarz spoke highly of Packard in a letter of recommendation she wrote for her in late August.
"Kathleen Packard directed our library for just one year, but made a huge impact on the level of service provided to our patrons," she wrote. "Under her management, library circulation and use increased, as well as the volume of programming offered to patrons."
Push for a public hearing
The April meeting minutes state that if the board was to decide against renewing Packard's contract, she must be given 60 days written notice before its expiration. And after the board's vote in May, the minutes indicate Skrzyniarz asked that Packard be notified soon.
Packard said she wasn't officially informed about her contract non-renewal until Aug. 12 when she received a letter from the board's legal counsel, informing her they would be letting her go.
“I was wrongfully terminated,” Packard, a Keene resident and a trustee for the city's public library, told The Sentinel last week. “I did not leave willingly. I am still legally in my opinion the director, and I want a public hearing and want to be able to present all the information.”
In the meantime, she said the situation has caused confusion among Chesterfield residents, and that trustees have not properly informed them of her departure.
"The public was never made aware of this because nowhere does it say I was fired or let go or not renewed," she said. "They were trying to quietly fire me."
Attendees of the board's meeting at the library last week cited RSA 202-A:15, a section of state law that says a librarian must be appointed by trustees and serve until a qualified replacement is found. According to the library’s website, Packard’s position remains vacant.
However, State Librarian Michael York told The Sentinel there's no real way to enforce that statute, and it's not uncommon for trustees of small libraries to be in search of a new librarian.
"What usually happens in these situations is the board of trustees will hire someone to perform duties in the interim while they do a search," he said. "Chesterfield Library is one of our smallest libraries and is resourcefully challenged."
Packard and supporters like town resident Gregory Pratt have said she is eligible for a public hearing under RSA 202-A:17, which states a public library employee may not be removed from the position except by the trustees for wrongdoing or an inability to perform their duties.
“Under her direction this library expanded its community involvement, made real strides toward engaging our populace, and she performed her duties to the library with distinction,” Pratt said at last week's meeting. “The members of the public would like her back.”
In an email to The Sentinel last week, Harvey, who is also a state representative, wrote that Packard was not removed due to malfeasance, misfeasance, or inefficiency in office, or incapacity or unfitness to perform her duties as outlined in the law. Rather the board “simply did not renew her contract when it expired," Harvey wrote.
“This was clearly outlined in her contract which she signed,” she said in the email. “Since RSA 202-A:17 is not applicable, there is no basis for a hearing.”
