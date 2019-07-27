The effects of the unprecedented heat wave in Europe can’t be overstated. It hit 108 degrees in Paris Thursday, the highest temperature ever recorded in the City of Light. It reached 98 in London Thursday. Brussels, Munich, Amsterdam, Rome are sizzling. Meteorologists and climatologists worldwide are agog at what they’re seeing.
And they fear the worst is to come.
July’s heat dome is contributing to what scientists believe will be the hottest month on planet earth ever recorded once the data are measured. Furthermore, the high-pressure ridge born straight from the Sahara Desert is drifting north this weekend, dragging the heat with it. In its path are the Scandinavian nations of Norway, Sweden, Greenland and Iceland, where temperatures are likely to exceed 90 degrees. Scientists around the world are predicting a record Arctic ice melt.
“This appears to be a very significant event for the Arctic,” climate researcher Zach Labe of the University of California, Irvine told the Washington Post Friday.
Scientist after scientist from one corner of the globe to the other is going on record saying they’ve never seen anything like it. Ruth Mottram, a researcher with the Danish Meteorological Institute, told the Post in an email that this could be one of the most significant melting events in recorded history.
“Assuming this comes off (and it seems likely) we would expect a very large melt event over the ice sheet,” Mottram wrote. “This was a very similar situation to 2012 where melt reached all the way up to Summit station. As you have probably seen the Arctic sea ice is already at record low for the time of year so clearly we may be looking at a situation where both Arctic sea ice and Greenland ice sheet have record losses even over and above 2012 — though we won’t know for sure until after the event.”
It’s not just Europe. Alaska is coming off its hottest June ever, and that’s led to a series of wildfires this month because the land is parched. Parts of Brazil are roasting; ditto, India. The town of Alert, Canada, the northernmost inhabited place in the world, hit 70 degrees for the first time ever this summer.
Meanwhile, prodded by journalist Bill Moyer, the Columbia Journalism Review, in conjunction with The Nation and The Guardian, has launched an initiative called Covering Climate Now to bring attention to climate change. The goal is to have news organizations — print, electronic and TV, big and small — devote the week of Sept. 16 to 23 to focused climate coverage. It reports that more than 60 outlets have signed on worldwide so far, including CBS News and several major U.S. newspapers. Outlets abroad, including in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Germany, Canada, even Nepal, are also aboard.
Moyer is using the catchphrase, “Can we tell the story so people get it?”
Around here, the weather couldn’t be better in the short-term. It’s pure summer stock, highs well into the 80s, building humidity starting early next week, slight chance of afternoon thundershowers Sunday through Thursday, when it could get more unsettled. Not bad at all.