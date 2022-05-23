We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
JAFFREY — Keith Wesley's career has included owning eateries, and for the past five years, working as a life coach. So perhaps it's fitting that through his new café, he strives to offer a bit of cheer with every bite or sip.
The Optimist Cafe, which opened in April, is owner and chef Wesley's opus.
"I've had many businesses and cafés in the culinary arts, and I hope this is my last," Wesley, 55 of Peterborough, said Monday. "It represents all my past experiences and passions."
The coffee shop and eatery at 16 Colls Farm Road, previously home to Jarrod's Deli, offers a variety of homemade breakfast sandwiches, sweets and caffeinated beverages.
Wesley promises the food and drink will have patrons hooked.
"We have bagels that will knock your socks off," he said. "Once we get you, we keep you."
He said one of the hottest-selling bagels is a recent addition to the menu, the Steak Bomb, a sandwich with brisket, caramelized onions and house-made mustard.
Customers can also choose from a selection of teas and coffee, the latter of which is made from a roast Wesley developed with A&E Coffee & Tea in Amherst, dubbed The Optimist Roast.
Wesley said he received training in making espresso at the American Barista and Coffee Workshops in Portland, Ore. He also previously owned a coffee shop in that city, and a bed and breakfast on Cape Cod.
In addition to the menu's daily fare, The Optimist Cafe serves maple bacon cinnamon rolls on Saturdays and homemade croissants on Sundays. Burger nights are hosted the third Wednesday of every month, with the next planned for June 16.
Wesley said his primary goal in his new cafe was to create a space where people can feel good. He added that he wants customers to feel connected and refreshed when they leave, with a better attitude than when they entered.
"It's a great day to be an optimist," Wesley said, reciting the coffee shop's motto.
The Optimist Cafe is open Fridays through Mondays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.