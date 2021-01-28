PETERBOROUGH — Twelve residents of Pheasant Wood Center nursing home died from COVID-19 complications due to an outbreak last month, an official said Thursday morning.
“There are no current outbreaks of COVID at Pheasant Wood Center,” Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer of Genesis Healthcare, which owns the facility and several other area nursing homes, said in a prepared statement. “The most recent outbreak started December 14, 2020 and ended on January 15, 2021.”
The Pheasant Wood outbreak infected 32 residents and two employees, according to Feifer.
The outbreak wasn’t reported by the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services until Jan. 5, according to the department’s daily COVID-19 updates. The department did not respond to a request for comment Thursday morning as to why this occurred.
This marks the third outbreak noted since December among long-term care facilities owned by Genesis Healthcare in the Monadnock Region. The others, at Keene Center and Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, are still considered active.
Long-term care facilities are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic because the virus is known to travel quickly through congregate-living settings, according to health officials. This is due to the proximity of residents, many of whom have underlying health conditions.
As of Wednesday, 62 residents and 16 employees of Keene Center had tested positive, with five cases considered active. Eleven deaths have been attributed to the outbreak.
At Applewood Rehabilitation Center, 26 cases had been reported among staff and residents as of Tuesday, with 16 still considered active. No deaths have been reported at the Winchester center.
Information on all three outbreaks was provided due to Sentinel inquiries to Genesis.
To prevent the virus from spreading any further, Pheasant Wood — and other Genesis facilities — is continuing to follow several safety protocols, such as daily COVID-19 testing, restricting visits and taking staff members’ temperatures upon entering the building, Feifer said. All outside medical appointments, except those that are necessary, have also been canceled.