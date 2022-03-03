Name: Rebecca Lancaster
Age: 39
How long have you lived in Keene: 9 years
Family: Wife and mother of two current Symonds students
Education: Bachelor of Science in Ecology and Natural Resources, Master of Arts in Teaching
Occupation: Former public school teacher, current Youth Education Director at Stonewall Farm
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Board of Education, March 2019-present
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
As a parent of elementary students, an educator, and a taxpayer I bring a unique and valuable perspective to the Board. Currently serving as chair of the Education Committee I often recall experiences from my years in the classroom, which have proved beneficial in many discussions and deliberations. I have enjoyed my time serving our community and would truly appreciate the support of the voters and the opportunity to serve another term.
The Board is a substantial time commitment. It takes time to form relationships and to understand the process and the intricacies of the position. For this reason, it is essential to have experienced board members serving alongside newer members. Two-thirds of the current Board are in their first term with less than three years of experience under their belt. Frequent member turnover impedes the work of the Board, particularly when it comes to crafting and executing longer term goals and initiatives.
Teacher acquisition and retention, increasing preschool enrollment and accessibility, and strengthening early elementary (K-2) programs by ensuring paraprofessional support are some priorities I plan to continue to advocate for. It has been proven time and again that dollars invested in students in the early grades pale in comparison to dollars spent down the road playing catch up.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
Our district has a strong and fiscally responsible finance team who work hard to make sure taxpayer dollars are properly invested with both the present and the future in mind. The Finance Committee, on which I currently serve, works closely with the district’s finance team to ensure all expenditures are necessary and with the best interest of our students in mind.
It is important to note that the majority of the district’s budget is allocated for teacher and staff salaries and benefits. These professionals need to feel valued and supported more than ever; now is not the time to reduce the district’s budget.
Lack of staffing has been a big problem for school districts. As a member of the Keene Board of Education, what would you recommend the board do to recruit and retain staff in the Keene district?
We are in the midst of a nationwide teacher shortage. Recruiting and retaining outstanding, dedicated teachers needs to be a top priority of the Board and the administration. We need to improve channels of communication between the Board of Education, the administration and the teachers. Teacher compensation needs to be reviewed. Keene teacher salaries should set the standard for the Monadnock region. A strong school system attracts young families who in turn inject dollars back into our local economy, allowing the City of Keene to thrive and flourish.
What recommendations would you make as a school board member to address the behavior concerns — from fights to vandalism — at Keene High School?
In order for students to learn, they need to feel safe while at school. Students who interfere with others’ ability to learn should be removed from the general student population and offered an alternate, but equal, pathway to graduation. Hopefully, with supportive interventions, they will be able to later rejoin their peers while adhering to school rules and policies.
The Board has been working closely with administration to review and approve new policies targeting discipline. The current Board has been supportive of all disciplinary measures, suspension and expulsion requests. Our teachers simply want to teach and shouldn’t be distracted by constant behavior and discipline issues. As a board member I have been and will continue to be in support of any measures that help create a safe, positive place for students to learn and teachers to teach.