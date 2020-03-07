The Keene Sentinel is conducting a reader survey as part of research into news content that is of most interest to residents of the Monadnock Region and readers of The Keene Sentinel.
Those interested in taking the survey will be able to go online and fill it out, which is estimated to take between 10-12 minutes. Those who take and finish the survey will be entered into a drawing for a $250 prepaid gift card.
Frequent and infrequent readers or those who don’t read The Sentinel are invited to take the survey. All data collected will not be shared other than in the aggregate internally to help The Sentinel determine news coverage and product development. Data from the survey will be destroyed after it is analyzed and used for coverage and content planning purposes.
“It’s important that we ask our readers from time to time what they are interested in most, and for their feedback on how we are doing to meet those needs,” said Terrence Williams, president of The Keene Sentinel. “In these days of news coming at us from all angles, we want to make sure that we are responsive to the interests of our online and print readers and that we offer the type of content that will attract new customers. Where we find misalignment in coverage, we’ll adjust accordingly.”
Those interested in taking the survey may do so via a link they will receive in an email from The Sentinel; connect through that same link on SentinelSource.com, The Sentinel’s website; through an invite from The Sentinel’s daily email newsletter; or through a post on the company’s Facebook account. Please take the survey only once or the entry will be rejected, Williams said. The survey will be available beginning March 11 and will close on March 22, he said. The drawing for the gift card will occur on March 31, and the winner will be alerted via email.
Sammy Papert, a veteran newspaper consultant and researcher, is leading the survey effort through his California-based company, Wormhole LLC.