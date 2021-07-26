After their contract with the city of Keene was terminated in May, Cheshire TV board members are considering taking the organization in an entirely new direction.
During their meeting last week, the board of directors voted to explore restructuring the former public access station to enable it to function as a scholarship organization. Cheshire TV would use its limited funding to provide financial assistance to high-school students interested in pursuing an education in TV production or related fields.
Lee Perkins, who founded Cheshire TV in 2005 and has been working with the board on and off as a consultant since retiring as executive director in 2014, said the organization could dissolve and return its remaining funds to Keene, or it could use that money to help students.
“I’d rather give ... $5,000 a year, or whatever the dollar amount turns out to be, to a deserving high-school kid who wants to make movies or be in television production,” Perkins said during Tuesday’s meeting.
Prior to pursuing the scholarship option, the board had planned to take a vote July 1 on whether to dissolve the organization.
Instead, members voted unanimously last week to direct Perkins, in his capacity as a consultant to CTV, and board member Tom Cook to begin investigating what it would take to reconfigure the organization to serve this new purpose. Board member Kyrston Clouse abstained from the vote, as she is Perkins’ daughter.
Over the past year, CTV has experienced significant changes.
Starting in mid-2020, a group of members pointed fingers at the board, alleging they’d been neglecting the requirements laid out in CTV’s bylaws, particularly related to record keeping and elections.
A special meeting was called by some of the organization’s membership — people with a stake in CTV who vote on some business but are separate from the board of directors — for the purpose of ousting the majority of board members. Five board members were voted out and later replaced by others.
However, the city had some concerns with the public access station’s new leadership. Shortly after the board turnover, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon announced Keene would terminate its agreement with CTV — which came with significant funding — unless the organization agreed to amend its governing documents to give the city more oversight. This would have effectively ended the CTV membership’s ability to make decisions.
“It has become clear that the organization, as currently incorporated and operated, lacks the transparency and oversight required to protect the substantial investment in the organization being made by the community,” Dragon wrote in a Jan. 22 letter to CTV. Around the same time, Swanzey also announced it was terminating its agreement with the public access station.
Under their respective agreements, Keene was contributing a bit more than $15,000 monthly to CTV, while Swanzey was contributing more than $3,000 per month. The money came from cable franchise fees that are paid to municipalities by cable providers and are often used to support public access television.
CTV board members were opposed to Dragon’s proposal, and negotiation efforts were unsuccessful, resulting in the contract’s termination in late May and leaving the organization financially unable to continue the services it had been providing. By May 24, the station’s two channels — 1301 and 1302 — had gone dark.
Shortly after CTV went off the air, Dragon said the franchise-fee money Keene had been giving the station would continue to be used for public access projects. Last week, she said the city was still working on a plan for this.
While most of that money has not yet been reallocated, some of it has been used to replace a service CTV had provided that became particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic — broadcasting city meetings. Dragon said Keene has contracted two part-time employees — a primary employee and a second one to fill in when needed — to make sure government meetings are still accessible via television.
“Our next step is looking at the public piece, and we’re looking at how that can best be served,” she said on Wednesday. “So the only money that we’ve spent so far has been for the employee that’s handling the government meetings.”