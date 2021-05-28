The rate of new COVID-19 cases has continued its decline in New Hampshire, and now stands about where it did in mid-to-late October.
The state averaged 81 new cases per day for the week ending Thursday — a 36 percent decline from where it stood a week earlier, at 125 per day.
New cases have fallen dramatically since the peak of the winter surge, when the state sometimes averaged more than 800 new cases, and more than 10 deaths, daily.
Cases fell below 250 per day in March before climbing again for several weeks, topping out above 400 in April before falling again in the last half of that month and throughout May.
The falling rate of new cases has coincided with increasing levels of vaccination.
As of the latest data available Friday, close to 60 percent of New Hampshire’s population had been at least partially vaccinated, and around 48 percent were considered fully vaccinated. Two-thirds of the eligible population — those aged 12 and up — had gotten at least one shot, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
New Hampshire hospitals held 53 patients with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday morning, about the same as last week.
The seven-day test positivity rate was 2 percent.
The state announced 10 additional COVID-related deaths over the past week, including a man from Cheshire County who was 60 or older.
The state has confirmed a total of 1,351 deaths related to the disease since the pandemic began, out of more than 98,000 Granite Staters who have tested positive. As of Friday, the state was aware of 480 active cases.
Cheshire County had 37 known active cases as of Friday, 13 of which were in Keene.
Other communities in The Sentinel’s coverage area with known active cases were Alstead, Antrim, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Nelson, Rindge, Stoddard, Surry, Swanzey, Troy, Walpole and Westmoreland, each with between one and four.