With the first shipment of the highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine having arrived in New Hampshire on Monday, area health care providers are preparing to administer their first round of shots as soon as possible.
The state received 12,675 vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech to be given immediately to health care workers most at risk of contracting the viral disease. Additional batches in coming weeks will go to others at high risk, including more health workers, first responders and residents of long-term care facilities, the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release Sunday.
It will take about six to 12 months for the general public to get the vaccine, according to the state health department.
"This is probably the first step in a major way to curb this pandemic," said Dr. Aalok Khole, an infectious disease physician at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. "If we want to try and get out of this [pandemic], this is probably our first — and at this time, our best — shot."
Monday's vaccine shipment came nine months after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in New Hampshire. To date, 604 Granite Staters have died from complications of the disease, and 31,875 have tested positive for it, according to the state health department's latest data.
The vaccine — which is administered in two doses, 21 days apart — was approved and given emergency-use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration late last week.
Pfizer-BioNTech reported a 95 percent efficacy rate from its clinical trials, as well as no major safety concerns among the more than 40,000 people who have participated, according to the state health department.
Another vaccine from Moderna will also be sent out nationwide soon, pending approval from the FDA.
Ryan Hornblower, EMS and emergency management coordinator at Cheshire Medical, said the hospital will receive about 180 doses this week, with employees slated to begin being vaccinated Friday.
More vaccines can be requested from the state weekly, she added, but she said it's not clear yet in what quantities.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health affiliate is identifying employees who have the most potential COVID-19 exposure to get vaccinated first, she said.
But none of Cheshire Medical's approximately 1,600 employees will be required to be immunized.
"We cannot mandate the vaccine because it is operating under an emergency-use authorization," Hornblower explained. "We will have a consent form and waiver form, so if an employee declines the vaccine, they'll just sign off for that."
The vaccine will be administered by select members of Cheshire Medical's staff, and won't require deep-freeze storage units to meet its storage temperature of -80 degrees Celsius (-112 degrees Fahrenheit).
The mass quantity of the vaccines will be stored in deep freezers by the state, Hornblower said, and staff have five days to administer the shots before they expire. While on hospital property, she said, the vaccines need only a normal refrigerator for storing.
Cheshire Medical does not yet have a plan for how it will administer the shots to the general public, according to Hornblower.
"We are still working out those details. We are focusing right now on the first phase, and getting through that phase," she said. "We will be taking direction from the [N.H.] Department of Health and Human Services on how to elaborate on those phases."
A similar plan is in place at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough, with the vaccine to be administered by staff, and those at the highest risk of COVID-19 exposure to get vaccinated first, according to hospital spokeswoman Laura Gingras.
The hospital, which has about 500 employees, doesn't know yet how many vaccinations it will receive, she said.
Local long-term care facilities are also preparing for the vaccine, though their plans differ slightly from hospitals'.
Nationwide, these facilities — many of which have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic — are partnering with either CVS or Walgreens to administer the shots on-site to staff and residents. This is in part to reduce the burden on facility staff while also ensuring the vaccine is properly administered, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Maplewood Nursing Home in Westmoreland expects its first clinic in early January, said Administrator Kathryn Kindopp.
Ideally, both residents and staff will be vaccinated during the first clinic, though Kindopp said the facility isn't sure how many vaccinations it is receiving yet.
If there isn't enough for all, she said Maplewood would first see if there is any further guidance from the state to determine whether to vaccinate staff or residents first. If there is none, the nursing home would allocate the vaccines to the highest-risk group, which Kindopp said would likely be its residents.
Genesis Healthcare — which has facilities in Keene, Winchester and Peterborough — will receive its first shipment, at the earliest, by Dec. 21, according to an emailed statement from Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Feifer.
But whether someone is vaccinated this week or several months from now, health officials say it's key to continue with pandemic practices — such as donning a face mask and maintaining social distancing — to stop the virus' spread.
"Vaccination is the critical third leg of the stool," Feifer said, "along with personal protective equipment and testing, in stemming COVID-19 spread in nursing homes and protecting residents and health care workers."
