Name: Randy L. Filiault
Age: 65
How long have you lived in Keene? lifetime Keene resident
Family: Wife, Holly A. Filiault; Son, Dr. Shaun M. Filiault
Education: Keene High School; US Navy Nuclear Submarine School; Keene State College
Occupation: Sales/Promotions & Community Relations, Monadnock Ford
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Keene Chamber of Commerce; Keene American Legion; Submarine Veterans of America; Board Member, Keene Swamp Bats
Public/government service: Current Keene City Councilor, Vice Chair of Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure Committee; Previously chair of Finance, Organization, and Personnel Committee. Previously co-chair of Mayor’s Committee on Substance Abuse. Volunteer firefighter/EMT, Keene Fire Department Call Company. US Navy submarine veteran.
1. What should the City Council do to help tackle local housing affordability, both for home ownership and rentals?
Housing affordability is a complex situation with many questions and fewer answer. Affordable housing is not just a “Keene issue.”
As a lifetime Keene resident, who has lived in a “working class” neighborhood, I remember when families could afford a home, own a care, and save enough for their children’s education, all off one income. Those days are long behind us.
The New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority’s recent report shows New Hampshire needs an estimated 20,000 affordable homes to meet the state’s economic needs. This situation has snowballed over the years and is now at an unsustainable level.
Local governments, Keene included, must look at easing restrictions for housing or apartment development. Neighbors must be more agreeable to such proposals. State and federal governments must offer more programs and financial assistance so decaying properties can be upgraded.
Supply and demand dictate housing needs. The demand for affordable housing is strong; the supply is not. To fix this situation clearly requires an “all hands on deck” approach.
2. Why do you think Keene consistently has among the highest property taxes in the state, and what would you do to combat this?
Property taxes are, and always will be, the single most important issue to many taxpayers. Although many factors contribute to our tax rate, the most significant negative impact is the State of New Hampshire’s refusal to return revenues owed to us by law. The Rooms and Meals Tax is a glaring example.
Over the past ten years, Keene is owed over $8.5 million from the State — which the State consistently refuses to send us. Instead, the State illegally used that money to balance its budget, while leaving communities languishing. This is only one of many examples of the State “cost shifting” — the State’s euphemism for putting communities last.
The City of Keene and our Cheshire County Commissioners have joined forces to pressure the State into returning what it owes us. We’ll need every other New Hampshire county to join us in this fight to get revenues owed us by law.
Silence is not an option.
3. Aging infrastructure has been cited as a key reason for persistent flooding in parts of the city. Given the expense of upgrades, as extreme weather events happen more frequently, what should the city do to mitigate these problems?
Climate change is a significant contributing factor to Keene’s flooding issues. The “one hundred year flood” is now an annual event. Indeed, this past July, we set records on precipitation totals that deluged Keene.
Obviously, because Keene sits on a valley floor, we’re more susceptible to flooding than other areas. Keene has been aggressive over the years in trying to upgrade our drainage systems, especially in heavily-impacted areas. A perfect example is the recent repairs to the drainage system on Roxbury Street — which was constantly delayed by rain. Area soon to see repairs will be the Carpenter Street area and lower Winchester Street.
Expense is obviously an issue. Although we’ve highlighted the upgrade needs in our Capital Improvement Budget, the City of Keene will clearly need financial assistance from the State as well as federal programs.