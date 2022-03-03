Name: Randy L. Filiault
Age: 65
How long have you lived in Keene: Lifetime resident
Family: Wife, Holly Filiault; Son, Dr. Shaun Filiault
Education: Keene public schools; US Navy Nuclear Submarine School; Keene State College
Occupation: Recently retired
Organizations to which you belong/have belonged: Current: Keene City Council, Vice Chair of Municipal Services and Infrastructure Committee, previous chair of Finance, Organization, and Personnel Committee and Co-Chair, Mayor’s Committee on Substance Abuse; Submarine Veterans of America; Previous: Firefighter/EMT, Keene Fire Dept. Call Company; Board of Directors, Keene Swamp Bats
Why are you running for the Keene Board of Education, and what would be your priorities if elected?
As a lifetime Keene resident, and graduate of the Keene public schools, I want to support our schools and bring to the School Board the perspective of someone who graduated from the Keene district.
My main priority is simple: the truth. In order to fix any problem, one must know the truth about the presenting issue. Without the truth, a positive outcome is impossible. I have never been one to shy away from a difficult situation, nor am I afraid of tackling an unpopular or difficult issue.
Right now, local residents are concerned about violence in our schools and the reason why so many teachers are vacating their positions. This administration has elided and dodged this problem and been all too willing to divert blame on anything aside the administration itself. Perhaps it is time we began looking for the truth of this situation and stopped dodging the uncomfortable conversations.
Do you believe the district’s spending needs to be reduced? If so, please give some examples of the types of cuts you would endorse.
We need to examine wasteful spending and look at state education funding. Simply saying district spending needs to be reduced is too easy an answer.
New Hampshire public schools rank dead last, fifty out of fifty, in terms of state funding. This is unacceptable and not sustainable. We must demand adequate funding from the State, which is clearly shirking its responsibilities. For too long, the State has continuously short-changed our communities and school districts, turning its nose up at the Claremont decision. I will be vocal and never shy away from demanding our State government provide adequate funding.
We must also stop wasteful litigation spending. For instance, the District recently lost an appeal to the New Hampshire Supreme Court in which the District attempted to evade its contractual responsibilities to its teachers. Our taxpayers footed the bill for the pleasure of this wasteful litigation. This lawsuit is just one example of an administration that would rather fight in court and waste thousands — and end up losing anyhow — rather than honor its contracts in the first place.
Lack of staffing has been a big problem for school districts. As a member of the Keene Board of Education, what would you recommend the board do to recruit and retain staff in the Keene district?
In the past several weeks, I’ve spoken to many teachers and staff within our school district. Repeatedly, they tell me they are not being heard by the current administration. Any problem they bring forward is “swept under the rug.”
I’ve always believed if any business, any level of government, or any school district is having issues, the blame starts at the top. Keene Schools cannot afford any more personnel losses. Losing experienced staff over morale issues is unacceptable.
I promise to ask difficult questions, no matter how uncomfortable some may find them.
Silence is not an option.
What recommendations would you make as a school board member to address the behavior concerns — from fights to vandalism — at Keene High School?
Vandalism and fights at Keene High are a very disturbing and frightening situation that need to be seriously addressed. If a student is found causing a situation they must be dealt with sternly. It is unfair to other students and staff to be continuously disrupted by a small minority. While times have changed, and so have disciplinary actions, it remains true that actions have consequences.
In conversations I’ve had with teachers and staff, we cannot allow this situation to continue another second. Serious disciplinary action must be taken.