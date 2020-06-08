U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has endorsed a Republican candidate for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen’s seat.
Bryant “Corky” Messner’s campaign announced the endorsement in a news release.
“One of my favorite things about New Hampshire is the ‘Live Free or Die’ spirit of independence and liberty. Having more senators in Washington who embody those ideals and can amplify that message in Congress is needed now more than ever,” said Paul, who has represented Kentucky in the Senate since 2011, in the release. “Fortunately, with Corky Messner, the Granite State has a candidate who is prepared to do just that.”
Messner, an Army veteran who lives in Wolfeboro, faces at least two other candidates in the Republican primary: retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham and Manchester resident Andy Martin.
Shaheen, a former New Hampshire governor from Madbury, is running for a third term in Washington. Her office reported Friday that she’d filed her candidacy that morning by mail. According to the N.H. Secretary of State’s filing roundup online, at least two other candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination: Tom Alciere of Hudson and Paul J. Krautmann of Keene.