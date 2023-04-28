Ramunto’s Brick Oven Pizza is pushing the reopening date of its new Keene location to Aug. 1. The pizza restaurant was originally set to open on May 1 in the same building as Aspen Dental in the Riverside Plaza on Winchester Street.
The restaurant shut its doors at its Main Street location in January in preparation for the move. The director of operations for Ramunto’s Keene location, Vito Adragna, said he and his team are still waiting on building permits from the city. Without this, rebuilding the new space cannot move forward. There are also a few storm-drainage issues that need to be resolved before rebuilding the restaurant at the new spot.
“The only thing we were able to get originally was our demolition permit. We demoed everything, and then the storm-drain issue came up,” Adragna said. “So, we’re just waiting on everybody to find the proper information that they need before they’ll approve us to go in and do the design that we came up with.”
Adragna made the decision to relocate the restaurant from the multi-level building on Main Street to its new site because operating the business on a single floor will make the business easier to run, he said.
Another reason to move the restaurant was the lack of foot traffic that the restaurant was receiving on Main Street.
“I’m trying to cater to [employees of Walmart and other close businesses] being able to grab a quick lunch and eat it,” Adragna said.
The reopening date being pushed back is “killing us,” Adragna said. Many employees who wanted to stick with the business are being put to work at the Brattleboro restaurant, one of Ramunto’s 14 locations throughout New England. However, finding work at the already-staffed Brattleboro location for the hours Ramunto’s Keene employees need has been difficult.
Pushing the opening has also been hard on the business because it lost a location to receive groceries from vendors, meaning Adragna now has fewer back up options if the Brattleboro location, which he also helps oversee, ever runs low on resources. The former Keene location had supply options that Brattleboro does not, due to different area warehouses.
For the customers waiting to get their hands on a slice of Ramunto’s pizza, Adragna thanks them for their patience and looks forward to them enjoying the new location.
“We’re going to be doing many more slice options, instead of just doing cheese, pepperoni,” Adragna said.
“We will be able to do specialty pizzas and it’s going to be a little faster paced.”
