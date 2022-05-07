top story Ramp paving on tap for Route 9 in Hillsboro By Sentinel Staff Anika CLARK May 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Allie Baker Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HILLSBORO — Route 9 motorists can expect temporary ramp closures and detours this coming week due to paving work at two on/off ramps.The work will involve the ramps at the junction with Routes 202 and 149, as well as the junction with Henniker Street, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, the work will be conducted in four days, starting Monday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.The highway department asks drivers to stay alert and heed posted signs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ramp Paving Highway Transports Detour Route Work Junction Hillsboro Anika CLARK Follow Anika CLARK Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Subscribe to our newsletters! Our Weekday Newsletter delivers the top headlines to your inbox Monday through Friday. The Check-Up is your weekly guide to health news in the region. * indicates required Email Address * Keene Sentinel Newsletters Weekday Newsletter The Check-Up Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice searching for vehicle reported stolen in KeeneKeene State campus dealing with bugs reported in foodPolice: Keene pedestrian seriously hurt when struck by vehicle; driver chargedMan suffers life-threatening injuries in Chesterfield motorcycle crashNew owners usher in new era for The Dugout Collection in KeeneZoning board approves variance to convert Keene Casino building into apartmentsPolice say suspect driving pickup fled after ramming cruiser in ChesterfieldSentinel Player of the Week nominees, April 23-29Fireworks Restaurant in downtown Keene plans to reopen this summerCoping with COVID-19: Pandemic's death toll leaves Monadnock Region families reeling Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.