Road Work
Allie Baker

HILLSBORO — Route 9 motorists can expect temporary ramp closures and detours this coming week due to paving work at two on/off ramps.

The work will involve the ramps at the junction with Routes 202 and 149, as well as the junction with Henniker Street, according to a news release from the N.H. Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the work will be conducted in four days, starting Monday, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The highway department asks drivers to stay alert and heed posted signs.

