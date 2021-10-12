JAFFREY — Rita Mattson, the Republican candidate in an upcoming local N.H. House special election, will host a campaign rally Saturday in Jaffrey.
The event is slated to kick off at 1 p.m. in the parking lot of Pelletier’s Sports Shop at 105 Peterborough St.
Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte is scheduled to be a guest speaker, said Jerry Sickels, who is helping organize the event.
N.H. House’s Cheshire District 9 includes four towns: Dublin, Harrisville, Jaffrey and Roxbury, and has two representatives, with one seat vacant and the other held by N.H. Rep. Richard Ames, D-Jaffrey.
The seat has been empty since the death of Rep. Doug Ley, D-Jaffrey, this summer after a battle with cancer. The candidate voters choose for his seat will be elected for the rest of his term, which expires in 2023.
Mattson, 65, of Dublin, easily won the Republican nomination in last month’s special primary election against Lucille Decker of Jaffrey, 232-47. Democrat Andrew Maneval of Harrisville ran unopposed in his party’s primary.
The general election is Oct. 26.
Saturday’s event is open to the public. More information is available from Sickels at 603-903-8567.