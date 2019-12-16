A rally in support of impeaching President Donald Trump is scheduled for Tuesday in Keene.
The event, slated for 5:30 p.m. at Central Square, is one of hundreds of such rallies to be held around the country under the slogan “Nobody Is Above the Law,” according to a news release from Terri O’Rorke, a Keene resident and Monadnock Progressive Alliance member who is organizing the local event.
A similar rally is scheduled for the same time in Pliny Park in Brattleboro, according to a list on the national campaign’s website. The website is run by MoveOn.org Civil Action, a liberal advocacy group, and lists a number of partner organizations.
The House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment last week alleging Trump abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to announce politically motivated investigations and then obstructed Congress’ efforts to investigate. The full House is expected to vote on the articles Wednesday.