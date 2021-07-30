The Monadnock Region was hit hard again Thursday night by flooding, with as much as nearly 5 inches of rain accumulating in some communities.
Hunter Tubbs, meteorologist at the National Weather Service based in Gray, Maine, said preliminary reports show the area got between 3 and 5 inches of precipitation.
The largest total was in Walpole, with 4.87 inches, according to Tubbs. Other towns, such as Keene and Swanzey, reported rain totals between 2 and 3 inches.
Some residents also lost power due to the storm, according to William Hinkle, spokesman for Eversource.
As of Friday morning, Hinkle said just over 30 Nelson residents and about four Marlborough residents were still without power.
Eversource crews will work as quickly as possible to restore power for customers, he added.
The flooding comes more than a week after another slow-moving storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain — as much as nearly 8 inches in some areas — on the Monadnock Region.
During that storm, roadways, yards, basements and parking lots flooded in communities in New Hampshire and Vermont. Emergency-response personnel also reported a high volume of calls.
On Thursday night, retired Walpole Fire Chief Dick Hurlburt said Walpole Valley and Blackjack Crossing roads were hit hardest, with water pouring out of the ditches nearby and onto the roadways.
However, he said Friday morning he believed all roads in the town were open, though some may be down to only one lane.
The fire department also evacuated two families Thursday night, according to Hurlburt. The homes are on Colonial Drive and Cheshire Turnpike, he said.
The family on Colonial Drive was able to get back into their home this morning, he said, while the other family — an elderly couple — has been displaced because the water took out the house’s foundation.
Hulburt said the couple is staying with relatives for the time being.
Other towns with reported flooding issues and damage were Acworth, Alstead and Marlow, but the fire departments in those communities were not available for comment Friday morning.