CHARLESTOWN — A recent update provided by the N.H. Department of Transportation regarding ongoing construction on a major roadway along the Connecticut River shines a light on “unforeseen circumstances” that have arisen in the past month.
According to the Department of Transportation, issues first emerged when workers began to install the soil nail wall, which would help stabilize soil on the east side of the roadway to prevent landslides, during the week of Feb. 14. As work was advancing, the track monitoring system associated with the nearby railroad registered “excessive movement.” This movement caused the railroad to reduce speeds to 10 mph in the area of the ongoing construction work.
The movement — as well as other contributing factors including high groundwater, fluctuating temperatures, and a fractured underlying ledge — also led to the railroad rescinding their approval of the soil nail wall, according to the Department of Transportation update.
Engineers are analyzing the situation and re-evaluating design options in the hopes of “working towards a solution with the public’s and railroad’s safety and travel needs at the forefront.”
It is unclear how these ongoing developments will impact the project’s initial end date of April 29.
