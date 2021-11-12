Raffle tickets for the Rotary Club of Keene’s annual winter fundraiser are now available, the organization announced Monday.
The event, in its 41st year, hopes to raise about $30,000 for the organization’s charitable activities, according to a news release from the Rotary Club.
Jane’s Kids Program — which provides warm clothes to local schools for children who need them — is the main recipient of these funds, the release notes. Numerous other local youth programs also receive smaller grants from this fundraiser.
For the second consecutive year, the Rotary Club will not host a reception following the event’s raffle drawing because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only 450 tickets will be sold, according to the release. Those who purchase a ticket — at $100 — will be entered into a drawing on Jan. 22 for a chance to win $5,000 in cash. Three people will also win $1,000 in cash, four will win $500 and another five will win $100.
Anyone interested in buying a ticket or seeking more information on the fundraiser should contact the Rotary Club at info@keenerotary.org.