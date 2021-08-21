People can watch this year’s PitchFork Challenge semifinals next month through a live-stream on the Hannah Grimes YouTube channel.
Scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 1, at 5 p.m., the semifinals will give eight rural small businesses a chance to make five-minute pitches to a judging panel in a competition for $10,000 to support their endeavors.
“This free event offers an inspiring glimpse of some great businesses growing during this unprecedented time,” according to a news release from Radically Rural Director Julianna Dodson.
Winners of the semifinals will advance to the PitchFork Challenge finals on Sept. 22 at 2:15 p.m. during a session of the entrepreneurship track of this year’s Radically Rural Summit.
Launched in 2018 as a partnership between the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship and The Keene Sentinel, this year’s Radically Rural will follow a hybrid format in the Elm City and online Sept. 22 through 23.
Competing this year are Blake Amacker with Copper Cannon Distillery, Jessica Hipp with Way Around, Kevin Dremel with Jack’s Crackers, Leanne Horvath with Highlife Homestead, Megan Lafaso Hercher with Sullivan Country Store, Michele Chalice with Healthy Home Habitats, Patrick Erickson with EH & P, and Paul Bemis with Air Cleaners, Inc.
To attend the live-stream, people can follow the Hannah Grimes YouTube channel. More information about Radically Rural, and registration to watch the finals live or virtually, is available at www.radicallyrural.org or by contacting Dodson at julianna@hannahgrimes.org