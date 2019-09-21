This week marked the second annual Radically Rural summit, a gathering of community leaders and stakeholders from different industries who traveled to Keene to learn about the challenges facing America’s small towns.
Six program tracks explored potential solutions: arts and culture, community journalism, entrepreneurship, Main Street, renewable energy and working lands.
The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship co-hosted the event, which was held in venues throughout downtown Keene, such as the Keene Public Library, The Colonial Theatre, the Historical Society of Cheshire County and the old county courthouse.
Nearly 600 people attended the conference from two dozen states, including Washington, D.C., couple Liz Bailey and her husband, Jeff.
Bailey said she’d spent some time in New Hampshire before, but never in Keene.
“It’s just charming,” she said, noting her appreciation for the city’s walkability. “... You just don’t have that kind of ability to be within a couple blocks of everything you wanna do [in D.C.]. We hung out at Lindy’s Diner every morning, and we felt right at home.”
She registered for the conference wearing two hats, as a board member for both the Cooperatives Build a Better World Foundation, as well as Senior Service America. So she attended sessions in the entrepreneurship and Main Street tracks.
Bailey hopes she offered valuable information for others about business cooperatives, something she said could be added as its own track in future years. She appreciated the variety of the summit as well as the chance to see what Granite Staters are doing.
“It struck me that there’s an awful lot of entrepreneurship work going on … that’s a good model for the rest of the nation,” Bailey said, adding that she intends to return in 2020.
Kathy Kiely was more familiar with the area and the conference, since she attended last year’s summit, too.
A professor at the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism, Kiely was a speaker at the inaugural Radically Rural and came back this week to experience it as a guest.
Before becoming a full-time academic, Kiely was a longtime political reporter and traveled to New Hampshire for presidential elections, so she already had a love for Keene.
She said she was delighted to see that Radically Rural is growing and to encounter more attendees from her part of the country, including the summit’s keynote speaker, Wendy Guillies of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City.
“It’s showing that this is really a draw, that it’s drawing people from other regions of the country … that are also rural and are facing opportunities and challenges,” Kiely said.
She also enjoys seeing journalism programming as part of a larger event, allowing everyone to participate. Journalism is community-building, she said, and both readers and journalists “have taken each other for granted” for years.
“It’s important for us journalists to be reminded how important our communities are to us,” she said. Looking ahead to the future of the industry, “… we need our readers more than ever, and we need our readers to appreciate what we do more than ever.”