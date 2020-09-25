Community leaders from across the nation once again connected Thursday for the Radically Rural summit, an annual gathering focused on the challenges facing America’s small towns. But due to COVID-19, this year’s event looked a bit different.
The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship co-hosted the summit, now in its third year, which is normally held in venues throughout downtown Keene. Amid the pandemic, Thursday’s sessions were held online, with 500 registrants tuning in from at least 40 states.
Six program tracks focused on sharing ideas around the advantages of rural communities: arts and culture, community journalism, entrepreneurship, Main Street, renewable energy, and land and community.
“We hope that Radically Rural continues to provide inspiring ideas to attendees and that it somehow helps them feel optimistic and enthusiastic about their communities, their businesses and what can be done to advance the livability of their towns,” Terrence Williams, The Sentinel’s president and chief operating officer, said in an email.
In one of the land and community track sessions Thursday morning, experts discussed the need for biodiverse areas to be created in all communities to increase residents’ physical and mental health.
Louise Chawla, community engagement, design and research center fellow at the University of Colorado Boulder, said research shows spending at least two to three hours outside weekly increases the likelihood of good health or well-being.
Specific benefits include lower blood pressure, healthier heart rate and better development and function of some brain areas, she said.
And as the biodiversity of an area increases — meaning there is more variety of life at all levels, from different species to ecosystems — Chawla said people are more likely to connect with nature and have satisfaction in where they live.
She added that although biodiversity expansion initiatives are typically aimed at urban areas, rural neighborhoods can also benefit, as many places are barren or lack diverse ecosystems.
“The implication clearly is we need to be greening our neighborhoods with street trees, neighborhood parks and pocket gardens,” Chawla said. “It’s not just about being attractive, but it is about people’s basic needs to be healthy and feel good.”
Another session in the land and community track focused on how to help local farmers through food hubs.
A food hub helps small farms with production, distribution and marketing services. In turn, these services are aimed at increasing the economic strength of rural communities. Food hubs are generally put into three different categories: retail, wholesale or both.
Four food-hub founders from New Hampshire and Vermont discussed the hurdles they’ve overcome since launching and gave advice for those interested in creating their own hub or getting involved with one that already exists.
All of the food-hub experts said COVID-19 affected their business, whether by an increase in sales or shutting down their in-person operations. And they all noted that starting a food hub is a challenge.
Richard Berkfield started Food Connects in Brattleboro in 2009, and the program currently aggregates from more than 65 local farms and food producers and delivers to buyers in southeastern Vermont and southwestern New Hampshire.
But, he said its original model wasn’t sustainable for either the producer or consumer. After eight years of trying to make it work, he said the organization changed its practices to ensure the program’s success, including expanding its footprint and hiring people with both experience and passion for tackling food insecurity.
The program’s sales have doubled from 2017 to 2019 and are projected to double again in 2020 alone, he said.
Berkfield added that his model may not work somewhere else, and hubs should focus on what is needed in the area they serve.
“As the saying goes, when you’ve seen one food hub, you’ve seen one food hub,” Berkfield said. “Do what makes the most sense based on assets and needs in your community.”