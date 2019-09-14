Journalism students from Franklin Pierce University will assume a major role in covering an upcoming conference in Keene focused on rural communities.
Co-hosted by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, the second annual Radically Rural summit will be held in several venues in the city Thursday and Friday. The conference will explore the traits and challenges of small towns through six program tracks: Main Street, journalism, renewable energy, arts and culture, working lands and entrepreneurship.
Coverage of the first day of programming, as well as CONNECT 2019 Thursday evening, will be handled by Franklin Pierce students and published in a 10-page special section in Friday’s edition of The Sentinel.
Kristen D. Nevious, the director of the Rindge university’s Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication, is coordinating with The Sentinel on the program and did so last year, as well. Students returned from the inaugural Radically Rural summit grateful for the experience of covering such a large event, she said, “so there’s no shortage of students who want to participate” this time.
There will be about 12 students involved, two of whom also covered the conference last year, and the group ranges from a couple of sophomores to seniors and graduate students.
Along with writers, there will also be some videographers and photographers, who Nevious said are engaged in a friendly competition to submit the front-page photo.
Some of her students called the experience one of the most difficult tasks they’ve ever done, but in a constructive way, she said. They learned necessary skills on the job, she explained: covering a live event, writing on a deadline and fact-checking for accuracy.
“It’s an immersive learning experience, and we pride ourselves in facilitating that kind of thing,” Nevious said. “There is nothing like what The Keene Sentinel is providing us to complement what they’re learning in the classroom.”
Nevious and her students are in prep mode, with a final meeting scheduled to plan story ideas and finish background research. Besides that, she said, the group is geared up and ready to go, complete with a stack of fresh notebooks on her desk.
“That’s what they want to do with their careers: They want to get out in their communities and tell stories,” she said. “… This is just an exciting thing for them to be entrusted with this task.”
Go to radicallyrural.org for more information about the summit, including a schedule of sessions and speakers. Tickets to Radically Rural and CONNECT 2019 are available at radicallyrural.org/register.