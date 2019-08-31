The public is invited to a special lunch at Machina Kitchen & ArtBar in Keene in September, in one of the many events planned for the upcoming Radically Rural summit.
“Relate to Your Plate: A Working Lands Lunch” at the 9 Court St. eatery and event space is part of Radically Rural’s working lands track, one of six being offered during the two-day summit. This track, which is organized by the Cheshire County Conservation District and the Monadnock Conservancy, will feature sessions on governing for farm viability; creative financing for farmers and food producers; and managing land for climate resiliency.
The other five tracks are arts and culture, organized by Arts Alive!; entrepreneurship, organized by the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship; community journalism, organized by The Sentinel; Main Street, organized by Prime Roast Coffee Co. and the Monadnock Economic Development Corp.; and renewable energy, organized by the Monadnock Sustainability Network.
During the working lands lunch, Machina Kitchen Chef Jordan Scott will discuss how chefs across the country are bringing about change where they live and work, and about his own part in the local food system, according to a news release from the Cheshire County Conservation District. The lunch is slated for Sept. 20, at 11:30 a.m.
Ticket and menu information can be found at www.cheshireconservation.org/working-lands-lunch.
For more information about Radically Rural Sept. 19 and 20, go to https://radicallyrural.org. The summit is hosted jointly by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.