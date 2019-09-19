A two-day conference in Keene exploring the qualities and challenges of small-town communities kicked off this morning at The Colonial Theatre.
Held in several venues downtown today and tomorrow, Radically Rural is co-hosted by The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship. This marks the summit’s second year, and 530 people registered for the event from 24 states.
Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the N.H. Department of Business and Economic Affairs, welcomed the crowd to the conference by groups, first asking attendees from Keene to raise their hands, then those from elsewhere in New Hampshire.
When he asked attendees from out of state to follow suit, several wows burst forth as a sizeable number of hands went up.
Caswell quipped that New Hampshire is the best state in the union, joking that every day here is as nice as today, with crisp mornings and no humidity. On a serious note, he touted the unique ability in the state to pursue a career, get off work and go mountain biking before the sun goes down. Meanwhile, he said, friends in Boston would still be commuting home.
“But in the end, the true strength in New Hampshire is in our communities,” he said, stressing the importance of cooperation over territorialism.
The Hannah Grimes Center’s executive director, Mary Ann Kristiansen, followed up with remarks about the disparities between rural and urban communities, a gap that’s continued to grow wider since the recession.
She encouraged attendees to take what they learn at the conference into their communities, what she called the “little r,” but to also remember to keep fighting for the “big R,” which are rural areas as a whole.
The morning’s keynote speaker was Wendy Guillies, who’s been president and CEO of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation in Kansas City since 2015, after more than a decade with the organization. The foundation works to boost student achievement in that city and to increase entrepreneurship opportunities across the country.
Guillies has earned accolades from several publications, including landing on the Kansas City Business Journal’s Power 100 list for three consecutive years.
“For me, this is much more than about the future of rural America,” she told the audience. “It’s about the future of America, period.”
She explained a TEDx Talk she gave a couple of years ago, titled “The Middle is the New Edge,” was a look at how “middle” qualities aren’t nearly as bland as they might seem — they are essential and practical.
She pointed out the foundation’s founder, Ewing Kauffman, didn’t have a “fancy degree” or anything: He earned an associate’s degree and joined the military, calling himself a “common man who did uncommon things.”
Every rural community is full of people just like him, Guillies said.
In an interview, Guillies said she was excited to deliver the keynote at Radically Rural, having grown up in Kansas City.
“I do a fair amount of these things, but this one’s special because I grew up in a small town,” she said. “These are my people.”
She plans to attend the entrepreneurship sessions of Radically Rural today before she flies back Friday. Her hope is to instill confidence in other visitors, she said, and share the idea that places like Keene can succeed by being exactly what they are, not by trying to be Silicon Valley or anything else.
This marks her first visit to New Hampshire, and she was impressed by what Keene has to offer, adding that this place “punches well above its weight.”
For more information about Radically Rural, go to radicallyrural.org.