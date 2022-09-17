With three days to go, more than 400 people from 35 states, Washington, D.C., and Canada have signed up to attend Radically Rural next week, which opens at the Colonial Performing Arts Center with registration at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Julianna Dodson, director of Radically Rural, said she’s delighted with the signups so far, noting that the last two days before the summit tend to have the most registrations, and she’s hoping for 600. Attendees can sign up at any point during the summit by going to www.radicallyrural.org, where they can find information for in-person and virtual attendance.
The annual summit is a partnership between The Sentinel and the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship.
“The program this year is amazing,” Dodson said. “I’m most excited about the threads running through the summit that are addressing pressing rural issues, including housing, equity, health and healing our divided communities.”
At 10 a.m., the summit opens with a keynote speech by Chloe Maxmin, a state senator from Maine and a climate and community activist.
“Chloe’s message will resonate with attendees because of her passion for small towns and their sustainability,” Dodson said. “She is energized about bringing together rural folks around common interests while celebrating their differences.”
There are seven tracks at Radically Rural: clean energy, health care, downtowns, land and communities, rural journalism, entrepreneurship and arts and culture. More than 70 speakers will lead discussions in each track area with a focus on contemporary issues and finding solutions to problems.
At 5:30 that evening, organizers stage CONNECT, a networking event that will bring together all attendees and community members to enjoy local food, drink and music and a fashion show featuring sustainable textiles. CONNECT is being held on the grounds of Wyman Tavern on Main Street in Keene.
Thursday will include more track sessions and a wrap-up program, the Livability Slam, that showcases videos from around the country highlighting programs and businesses that are solving problems for small towns. For more information, contact Dodson at julianna@hannahgrimes.com.
