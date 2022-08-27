Radically Rural, a national summit on rural issues, announced that this year’s event will have single-day tickets available for purchase and that admission to the keynote speech in Keene will be free to the public.
Radically Rural is a two-day in-person and online conference, Sept. 21-22, focused on rural innovation and sustainability with sessions on local journalism, health, land and community, arts and culture, entrepreneurship, downtowns and clean energy.
Those interested in attending one day of programming may now do so by purchasing a “Day 1” or “Day 2” ticket for $65. These tickets include all in-person sessions and events on a single day, except the CONNECT networking event and dinner Sept. 21.
Those who would like to attend CONNECT, to be held on the grounds of the Wyman Tavern on Main Street in Keene, may also purchase a ticket separately for $45. All options, including full registration for $149, which includes CONNECT, can be selected at the summit’s website, www.radicallyrural.org.
Radically Rural has also revived its tradition of free entry for all to the opening ceremony and keynote speech. This year’s opening ceremony will include music by the Windborne Singers as well as a keynote address by Maine state Sen. Chloe Maxmin, D-Lincoln.
Maxmin grew up on her family’s farm in Nobleboro, Maine, and has been a community organizer for more than 16 years. She has worked on numerous rural initiatives, focusing on combating climate change. She attended Harvard University and co-founded Divest Harvard, a campaign calling on the university to sell off investments in fossil fuels that ultimately drew 70,000 supporters.
Her work has been featured in The Washington Post and Rolling Stone magazine and on “Real Time with Bill Maher” and CNN. Free admission to Maxmin’s address requires a keynote-only ticket, also available through the website. She will present her talk at 10 a.m. at The Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene, kicking off the summit, which takes place at various locations downtown.
“We are so excited to offer some more flexible options to community members who may want to participate but can’t dedicate the full two days. Even if you just attend the keynote, you will certainly be inspired and get a taste of what the magic of Radically Rural is all about,” said Radically Rural Director Julianna Dodson.
For full information on the summit, go to www.radicallyrural.org
