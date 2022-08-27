20220827-LOC-Radically Rural Filer

Radically Rural Director Julianna Dodson introduces the keynote speaker at last year’s summit at The United Church of Christ in Keene. This year’s opening ceremony, scheduled for Sept. 21 at the Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene, is free and open to the public, who can redeem tickets for the event at www.radicallyrural.org.

 File photo by Hannah Schroeder / Sentinel Staff

Radically Rural, a national summit on rural issues, announced that this year’s event will have single-day tickets available for purchase and that admission to the keynote speech in Keene will be free to the public.

 

