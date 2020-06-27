TEMPLE — A Fenton Family Dealerships billboard in Temple has been taken down after it was spray-painted with racist words and anti-Semitic imagery.
The sign, which was posted on the westbound lane of Route 101, had been spray-painted with a swastika, the words "white power," and included the n-word. Donovan Fenton, of Fenton Family Dealerships, said the business was made aware of the graffiti Friday and the billboard was down by Saturday morning.
"It's disgusting," said Fenton, who is also a N.H. representative, on Saturday afternoon. "It's really unfortunate that someone wants to propagate hate like this."
According to Fenton, police said there was a roughly one-mile stretch of the highway that had been subjected to similar vandalism. He said he hasn't heard many details about the incident.
The Temple-Greenville Police Department could not be reached for further information Saturday afternoon.