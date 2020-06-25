For the fifth straight week, a rally in support of racial justice is planned for Saturday in Peterborough. This week, the protest is set to follow the Children and the Arts Day parade route, starting at Peterborough Elementary School, marching down Main Street and Grove Street before concluding at the police station.
Three speakers — Doug Sutherland, Anna McGuiness and Leaf Seligman — are expected to address the crowd as it gathers at PES for the march at about 11:30 a.m. The march is planned to start at noon.
Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged.
In Dublin, another vigil with speakers is planned for Saturday starting at 11:45 a.m. at the Dublin Community Church on Route 101.