As New Hampshire was revving up for its first-in-the-nation presidential primary, ballots for local elections throughout the region were taking shape. Here’s a sampling of the races area residents will see at the polls on Tuesday, March 10:
Hancock
Hancock’s ballot features a sole contested race, between incumbent Carolyn Boland and challenger Joan Joseph for a three-year term as town clerk. Running unopposed are incumbent Richard Haskins for a two-year term as moderator; Jeffrey Brown for a three-year term on the selectboard; incumbent Jeff Wilder for a three-year term as water commissioner; Mary Seebart for a three-year term as common commissioner; incumbent Alison Rossiter for a three-year term as a library trustee; incumbent David Huntington for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds; and Annemarie Powers Algozzine for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist. No one filed for a three-year term as town treasurer.
Jaffrey
All candidates for Jaffrey town offices are on this year’s ballot without opposition. They are John Stone for a three-year term as a library trustee; Deborah Weissman for a two-year term as a library trustee; Grace Flesher (currently an alternate) for a one-year term as a library trustee; incumbent Marc Tieger for a two-year term as moderator; incumbent Nancy Belletete for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust fund; incumbent Kelly Rollins for a three-year term as town clerk; incumbent Kevin Chamberlain for a one-year term as a selectman; and incumbent Sandra Stewart for a three-year term as treasurer. No one filed for a second selectman’s seat, for a three-year term. Upon learning of this, resident Gary Arceci decided to throw his hat in the ring as a write-in candidate, he wrote in a recently published letter to the editor sent to The Sentinel.
Nelson
There are no contested races on the Nelson ballot this year, and four positions drew no candidates. Running unopposed are incumbent Maury Collins for a three-year term as selectman; incumbent Lew Derby for a two-year term as moderator; Gretchen Ezell (currently an alternate) and Sara Marean for two three-year terms as library trustees; incumbent Elaine Giacomo for a three-year term on the cemetery board; incumbent Dennis Dellagreca for a one-year term as emergency management officer; incumbent Karen Castelli for a two-year term as town clerk; incumbent Dennis Dellagreca for a three-year term on the road equipment committee; incumbent John Shea for a one-year term as treasurer; and incumbent Betsey Church for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist. Nobody filed for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds; a three-year term on the planning board; a three-year term on the zoning board of adjustment; or a three-year term on fire and rescue.