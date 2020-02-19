As New Hampshire was revving up for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, ballots for local elections throughout the region were taking shape. Here’s a sampling of the races area residents will see at the polls on Tuesday, March 10:
Dublin
Dublin’s ballot is topped by a race for selectman between Carole Monroe and Allan “Jeff” Pinney. They are running for a three-year term to succeed Chairman Dale Gabel, whose seat expires this year.
All other candidates on Dublin’s ballot are running unopposed. They include incumbent Sarah Sangermano for a six-year term as supervisor of the checklist; incumbent Jeannine R. Dunne for a three-year term as town clerk/tax collector; incumbent Nancy Good Cayford and Suzan L. Gillette for two three-year terms as library trustees; incumbent Nancy E. Campbell and Karen Eng Vanderbilt for two three-year terms on the budget committee; incumbent Loring Catlin Jr. for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee; Frederick MacMillan and incumbent Caleb W. Niemela for two three-year terms on the planning board; and incumbent Charles F. Champagne for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds.
Incumbent H. Alan Edelkind is also running unopposed for a two-year term representing Dublin on the ConVal Regional School Board.
Alstead
The sole contest on this year’s ballot is a three-way race among Allan Kauders, incumbent Karn McShane and Kathy Torrey for two three-year terms as library trustees.
Running unopposed are Joseph Levesque for a three-year term succeeding Chairman Alan Dustin as selectman; incumbent Susan E. Norlander for a two-year term as moderator; incumbent Julie A. Bacon for a one-year term as town clerk/tax collector; incumbent Hans Waldmann for a one-year term as treasurer; and incumbent Ellen N. Chase for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds. Chase is also running unopposed as an incumbent for a three-year term on the cemetery commission.
Westmoreland
A single contested race is on the ballot in Westmoreland, where incumbent Elaine Moore is seeking to hold onto her post as overseer of public welfare against a challenge by Kelly Wright. The two are vying for a single one-year term.
Running unopposed are incumbent Russ Austin for a three-year term as selectman; incumbent Theresa Russell for a one-year term as treasurer; incumbent Jodi Scanlan for a one-year term as town clerk; incumbent Jo Ann LaBarre for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee; incumbents Katherine Cox and Susie Harris for two three-year terms as library trustees; Peter Hills for a two-year term as moderator; incumbent Rachel Bartlett for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; Christine Abdelnour for a three-year term on the budget committee; incumbent Cecile Goff for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds; and incumbents William “Bill” Franzen and Timothy F. Thompson for two one-year terms on the Briggs Fund committee.