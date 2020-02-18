As New Hampshire was revving up for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary, ballots for local elections throughout the region were taking shape. Here’s a sampling of the races area residents will see at the polls on Tuesday, March 10.
Winchester
Winchester has a four-way race for a three-year term on the board of selectmen, as Chairwoman Roberta Heinonen looks to hold onto her seat against challenges by Gary Carle, Colby Ebbighausen and James T. Rokes Sr. The other contested race on this year’s ballot is for two three-year terms on the planning board, between Richard Pratt, incumbent Jennifer Rhodes and John A. Riedell.
Running unopposed are incumbents Bonnie G. Leveille for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; Denis V. Murphy 2nd for a two-year term as moderator; Tiffany Melanson for a three-year term on the budget committee; Kenneth Cole for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds; and Elizabeth Freyenhagen and Ann Goodrich Bazan for three-year terms as Conant Public Library trustees (three seats are available). Also running unopposed are Jennifer Riedell for a three-year term as a Thayer Public Library trustee (three seats are available) and Brenden Hubbard for a three-year musterfield/cemetery term.
Hinsdale
Hinsdale’s ballot will feature a single contested race between Matthew Bickford and Edwin O. Smith for a two-year term as moderator.
The town’s veteran moderator, Richard S. Johnson Jr., announced last month that he would not seek re-election to the post he’s held for decades. Johnson is instead running for selectman. He has filed for one of two three-year positions on this year’s ballot, along with incumbent Steve Diorio.
Running unopposed in Hinsdale are incumbent Alan D. Zavorotny for a one-year term as town treasurer; incumbent Terry Zavorotny for a one-year term as fire chief; incumbent Maria C. Shaw for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist; Jessica Green for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds; incumbents Karen L. Johnson and Jeana Woodbury for two three-year terms as library trustees; Kelly M. MacDonell for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee; Michael Bomba and incumbents Kenny Howe and William Nebelski for three three-year terms on the budget committee; incumbents Sandra S. Golden and Thomas C. Woodbury for two three-year terms on the planning board; and incumbents Kenny Howe and James MacDonell for two three-year terms on the zoning board of adjustment. No one filed for a one-year term on the planning board.
Marlow
There are no contested races on this year’s ballot in Marlow. Thomas Fuschetto is running for a three-year term on the board of selectmen; Kenneth R. Dassau is running for a two-year term as moderator; and Anthony Davis is running for a one-year term as sexton. All are incumbent.
Other incumbents on the ballot include Jessica Mack, running for a three-year term as a trustee of the trust funds; Anthony Davis and John Salo for two three-year terms on the advisory budget committee; Jeanne Kennedy for a three-year term as a library trustee; and Wendy Durant for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee. No one filed for a six-year term as a supervisor of the checklist, a second three-year term or one-year term as a library trustee, or for a three-year term on the road committee.