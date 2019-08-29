Another candidate has jumped into the race for the at-large seats on the Keene City Council, as the filing period for fall’s municipal elections continues.
John Therriault submitted his declaration of candidacy paperwork Wednesday, becoming the seventh contender in the race for the five at-large seats.
Other Keene residents who filed for city offices Wednesday are:
Ward 3 checklist supervisor: Carol A. Lynch
Ward 4 selectman: Paul Krautmann
Positions on the ballot are mayor, five at-large and six ward-specific City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Aside from the councilors elected to represent individual wards, all of these positions are for two-year terms.
One ward councilor seat in ward 4 is also for two years because Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term.
There are two options for those interested in running for any of these positions: File a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.