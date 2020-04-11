Tom Boucher, an owner and CEO of Great NH Restaurants, will never forget the exact time — 9:44 a.m. — that he heard about Gov. Chris Sununu’s March 16 order closing all restaurants in the state, resulting in Boucher having to lay off 600 hourly employees.
The company switched to takeout, but Boucher said he still has seen a 90 percent drop in revenue at his T-Bones, CJ’s Western Grill and The Copper Door restaurants.
Then, on Friday, April 3, the first day he could do so, he filed for eight forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The program is a centerpiece of the Cornavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the $2 trillion federal stimulus package enacted by Congress at the end of March. By the end of the weekend, each loan had been approved. On Tuesday, Boucher was able to start hiring back hundreds of his full-time workers, as the chain added more labor-intensive curbside pickup, as well as others services.
“This was a lifesaver,” he said. “This is going to save my business.”
The mad rush is on, as businesses spent the past week filing for some of the $349 billion of federally guaranteed loans — loans that, for the most part, won’t have to be repaid. Those funds, however, are finite and going fast.
By Tuesday, President Trump announced that $70 billion — 20 percent — was gone.
“It’s anyone’s guess how quickly it is going to go,” warned Rachael Roderick, acting director of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s New Hampshire District Office in Concord, during a webinar sponsored by the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire. “Just try to get your application in as soon as you can.”
“The run on this has just been incredible,” Steve Lawlor, a certified public accountant and principal at Nathan Wechsler & Co., echoed at the same webinar.
At this rate — although there is anecdotal evidence that it’s already slowing down — that pot of gold is unlikely to last more than a few weeks, though the Treasury Department is considering asking Congress for another $250 billion more.
‘Demand has been crazy’
Needless to say, SBA-approved lenders — the only banks that can lend PPP funds — are swamped, meaning that those that don’t have a relationship with one might not get their loan in on time.
“We’ve been working around the clock through the weekend,” said Joe Bator, executive vice president at Primary Bank, the bank that granted Great NH Restaurants its loans. “The demand has been crazy, to be honest.”
Within 12 hours on Friday, April 3, Primary Bank approved 40 loans totaling $17 million. On Saturday, it was up to 74 loans for a total of $26.3 million. And when Bator talked to NH Business Review on Tuesday, he was starting to lose count.
“Over a hundred” was all he could say.
To put that in perspective, Primary Bank had made 39 SBA loans since the start of Oct. 1, the federal fiscal year.
Keeping track of the loans has been a tall task. As of Tuesday, the New Hampshire SBA office could not provide any numbers on how many loans it had approved and for how much, much less who was getting them, though generally the recipients of SBA lending are recorded publicly because taxpayer money is at risk. The PPP dwarfs SBA lending operations, and the agency has struggled to keep up. In the last fiscal year, its 7(a) program for the entire country amounted to $21 billion. The PPP program, rolled out in a matter of days, is more than 16 times the size.
In this case, taxpayer money is more than at risk, since the federal government doesn’t expect most of it to be repaid.
Here is how it works.
A business can borrow two-and-a-half times its average monthly payroll, including benefits but limited to a salary of no more than $100,000, up to $10 million for two years at a 1 percent interest rate, with no payments due for the first six months. But most or all of that will be forgiven as long at least three-quarters of the money goes to pay an equivalent workforce (in terms of headcount, pay rate, hours and benefits) for eight weeks. If some of the workforce is cut, the amount forgiven will fall proportionally.
The other quarter of the loan can also be forgiven if spent on necessary expenses like rent, mortgage or loan payments.
But first, a business has to find a bank.
Boucher couldn’t say enough about Primary. Others in the industry went with larger institutions, some of which declined to participate.
Frustrations
The size of a loan won’t always coincide with the amount forgiven.
Take Yankee Publishing Inc., the Dublin-based parent company of NH Business Review, as well as Yankee magazine, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, New Hampshire Magazine and Parenting NH. It is expecting a decline in revenue, and it is paying its employees to work remotely. So Yankee applied for $1.25 million from the PPP, based on its payroll size. That part will be forgiven. But the company doesn’t anticipate needing the rest for other expenses, so it will probably have to return between $100,000 to $200,000.
Still, “this is essentially a grant program in the form of a loan,” said Yankee CEO Jamie Trowbridge. “There is no pain involved here in having to pay some of it back”
But Kilwins, a sweets shop in downtown in Portsmouth, primarily hires part-time employees who can’t work remotely. Thanks to the extra $600 a week supplied by the federal government, those workers could make more collecting unemployment than going back to work, with the risk that they could contract COVID-19. Thus it’s unlikely that the company will be forgiven for much of the payroll portion of the $40,000 loan for which it was approved, though the $10,000 of that it will put toward rent will be written off.
“It works for someone with hundreds of employees, but for me — not so good,” said Kilwins’ owner Janette Desmond.
Sole proprietors
The PPP isn’t the only federal program in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that benefits small business, but it is by far the largest, and it extends to all organizations with fewer than 500 employees. (The law does carve out restaurants chains and other independent franchises, so they can file by their individual locations. There are other exceptions as well for larger entities that don’t make much money or are nonprofit organizations.)
That even includes sole proprietorships whose payroll consists of their owner’s draw, like Swift Corwin, the owner of Corwin and Calhoun Forestry, a consulting company in Peterborough.
Corwin is dependent on the “winds of the economy,” which are not blowing his way these days. Yes, he said toilet paper is made out of wood, but so are houses, and construction has taken a hit. But Corwin doesn’t want to collect unemployment — suddenly a new option for the self-employed — even though the enhanced benefits might result in a larger income than he generates from his business.
“I want to be able to work,” he said. “I’m not dead in the water, just partially dead in the water.”
Corwin is applying through his bank, TD Bank, which over the weekend set up a portal allowing him to apply online. He said he has run into technical glitches but has since been able to upload all of the required documents, though he had not pressed “send” yet when interviewed Wednesday. There was no rush for him, as banks weren’t approving loans for sole proprietors until Friday.
“If being at the end of the line means sole proprietors won’t get the benefits, that would certainly hurt a lot of us,” said Corwin. “But I can understand that bigger organizations with more employees be allowed to apply first.”
Other challenges
TD Bank is the largest SBA lender in New Hampshire, with 116 7(a) loans to date, and it has more than $300 billion of assets. Primary Bank, which was founded in 2015, has about 5 percent of that amount.
When asked if the bank had enough cash on hand to keep lending at this pace, Bator said it is a bit of a “moving target,” but “at the present time we have sufficient cash to handle them and are working with all our local government partners to ensure that we continue to meet the need.”
Bator was referring to two efforts.
On April 3, Gov. Sununu announced that the state planned to park about $50 million of state cash in local banks, so that they would be able to make more loans in the community. And on Monday, the Federal Reserve said it is planning to help banks sell the PPP loans on the secondary market, infusing them with more cash.
Generally, however, the 16 state-charted banks are in good shape, said Banking Commissioner Jerry Little, who has been closely monitoring them through he crisis.
“All the banks are well-capitalized and are handling the current surge in activity quite well,” said Little.
Still, the loan program is not the only one challenge that banks are facing, Little pointed out. The sudden drop in interest rates has led to a rush to refinance. Then, once the crisis hit many property owners — taking advantage of Sununu’s March 16 order halting foreclosures — they have begun putting off making payments or are asking for forbearance. And, of course, there are businesses seeking a regular loan to tide them over, without going through the SBA.