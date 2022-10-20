Two Democrats running to represent Cheshire County House District 15 are focused on reproductive rights, while the two Republican candidates are animated by conspiracy claims regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two seats are up for grabs on Nov. 8 in the district, which takes in Keene Wards 1, 3, 4 and 5 as well as Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Walpole and Westmoreland. All four candidates live in Keene.
The Democrats are incumbent Rep. Amanda Elizabeth Toll, 38, owner of a vegan ice cream business, and Renee Monteil, 49, a doula who provides emotional, educational and physical support during pregnancy.
Running on the Republican side are John Schmitt, 69, a retired chemical engineer, and Joseph Mirzoeff, 71, a retired actuary.
Toll and Monteil have called for legislation to enshrine the right to an abortion in the New Hampshire Constitution.
“It’s not something we can waste time on anymore,” Monteil said in a Sept. 8 public forum in the former Cheshire County courthouse in Keene. “This should have been done a long time ago.”
Monteil also said that, if elected, she would fight for LGBTQ rights and against restrictions on classroom instruction, such as the state's so-called divisive concepts law, which limits the ways in which discrimination can be discussed.
Toll is seeking her second term.
“Two years ago, I was elected to the New Hampshire House on a progressive feminist platform,” Toll said in an email. “I campaigned on issues of child advocacy, domestic and sexual violence prevention, and reproductive justice, and I have worked hard, in coalition, to represent my constituents and deliver on these issues.”
She said most constituents she has met on the campaign trail share her views about economic, racial and reproductive justice.
Toll has been open about her own experience having an abortion as a teenager and is one of the most outspoken legislators in advocating for abortion rights.
She and Monteil have been vocal opponents of the New Hampshire law that bans most abortions after 24 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of fatal fetal anomalies or a danger to a pregnant woman's life.
Their Republican opponents have opposite views.
Mirzoeff favors the current law, while Schmitt would like to see further restrictions on the ability to get an abortion.
“I think it’s murder, and I can’t support abortion at any point,” Schmitt said.
He and Mirzoeff hold theories about COVID-19 that are far outside conventional medical wisdom.
Schmitt was among nine people arrested on misdemeanor disorderly conduct charges alleging they’d disrupted the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting of the N.H. Executive Council with verbal outbursts, allegations he denies.
The meeting ended with the panel rejecting $27 million in federal funds for boosting the state's COVID-19 vaccination effort. The council reversed itself on this issue at its next meeting.
Schmitt's case is pending.
Mirzoeff said he favors prosecution of doctors, health leaders and journalists who did the most to mobilize medical efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic.
He contends the vaccine harmed people.
“It was asserted science and many, many people are dying from the vaccine,” he said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective.
Schmitt does not believe in the existence of viruses at all. This runs counter to medical science. Viruses can be seen under an electron microscope and cause coronavirus as well as rabies, chickenpox, measles, AIDS, hepatitis, polio and scores of other diseases.
He said what doctors call viruses are no more than “cellular debris” and looks to other causes for disease, including pollutants in the environment.
“My opinion is that all of virology is a fake science,” he said Thursday.
Schmitt also believes elections are being stolen, though he said he doesn't have any evidence.
“The vote-counting machines are rigging elections in New Hampshire, the U.S. and all over the world,” he said, adding that he would favor counting all votes by hand.
Numerous courts have rejected claims of election fraud in the last presidential election as has William Barr, who served as attorney general under former President Donald Trump.
Schmitt and Mirzoeff also don’t believe in climate change. According to NASA, the Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate, mainly due to human activity, and this is causing ice sheets to melt and the sea to rise.
On another subject, Mirzoeff said he favors legislation that would require the name of the man responsible for a pregnancy be placed on the birth certificate in cases when a child is born outside of wedlock.
“It would be better for all three people,” he said. “It could help with male behavior that is sometimes too aggressive. It would be good for the woman, because now she bears all the burden. And, at least family histories would be available for the baby.”
He acknowledged that many details would have to be worked out, including what method would be used to determine paternity.
