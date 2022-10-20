20221021-LOC-Cheshire 15 mashup

From left, Democrats Renee Monteil and Amanda Elizabeth Toll, and Republicans Joseph Mirzoeff and John Schmitt, all of Keene, are running for two seats in Cheshire County District 15 of the N.H. House. The district takes in Keene Wards 1, 3, 4 and 5, as well as Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Surry, Walpole and Westmoreland.

Two Democrats running to represent Cheshire County House District 15 are focused on reproductive rights, while the two Republican candidates are animated by conspiracy claims regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

