PETERBOROUGH — A race car trailer and its contents are a total loss after the trailer caught fire Sunday evening, according to Peterborough Fire Chief Ed Walker.
At about 8:30 p.m., the driver was on Route 101 — near the intersection of Wilton Road and Grove Street — when he was alerted to stop by other drivers.
“People started flagging him down saying his trailer was on fire,” Walker said.
The size of the fire was “pretty impressive,” he noted, given the trailer was 40 feet long. It took firefighters about a half hour to get the fire under control and an additional few hours for a tow truck to remove the trailer from the roadside, according to Walker.
The trailer contained a race car, tools and a sleeping compartment for the driver. All of it is a total loss, Walker said, estimated to cost about $100,000.
He said as of this morning, the cause of the fire is unknown.
The vehicle fire call is one of six reported in the Monadnock Region over the weekend, according to the Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid log.
