Rabbi Amita Jarmon likes to say she’s been living two different lives.
The first started in Amherst, Mass., where she grew up. The second started years later, with her first stay in Israel just after graduating from high school.
Jarmon, now 61, didn’t know it then, but that trip was the beginning of her lifelong love affair with the country. And in the decades that followed, she would live and work there off and on for years at a time.
Until December, Israel had been her primary home for the past 12½ years, with annual visits to the United States. The desire to be closer to family — alongside, serendipitously, a position as the Brattleboro Area Jewish Community’s new rabbi — brought her back to these shores.
Her goal now is to help members of Congregation Shir Heharim, which means “song of the mountains,” engage with Jewish traditions without feeling like they need to have their relationship to religion “figured out.”
“I want people to feel like it’s theirs. They can ask questions, and they don’t have to know anything in particular; it’s their community and their heritage, and you don’t have to meet some sort of standard,” the Greenfield, Mass., resident says. “You can’t be a bad Jew. … This is one of your communities; this is one of your families.”
Jarmon is passionate about this because she knows what it’s like to feel disconnected from your community. Western Massachusetts has a larger Jewish population today, but when she was growing up in Amherst, there was no synagogue or rabbi, Jarmon says. Her family celebrated only the big holidays: Hanukkah, Passover and the High Holy Days in the fall.
It wasn’t until she started going to summer camp in her teens that she found a meaningful connection to Judaism and a sense of Jewish identity. That first year-long stint in Israel starting in 1978 was with her summer camp friends.
Back then, she was struck by the “quaintness” of the place and thinks of that time as a romantic period for the country, recalling that the stores offered only two shampoo options. But she was most struck by the fact that in Israel, being a Jew was not an anomaly — it was embedded in the culture whether you were religious or not, and each week had a cadence leading to Shabbat, the day of rest.
“In Jerusalem, you really feel the rhythm of the week, the quiet spots, and also the Jewish holidays, of which there are many,” she says. “… And so the holidays are lived — it’s part of life. In rural New England, it’s more, for most people, just kind of like an extracurricular activity.”
Jarmon refers to this rhythm as Jewish Time, a concept that applies to the cycle of the days, weeks and months, but also to the legacy of Judaism. She notes that Jewish prayers often evoke figures such as Abraham, Sarah, Isaac and Jacob, creating the sense of a line that reaches far back in history.
We don’t know for sure whether these people existed, Jarmon says, but she and others subscribe to a philosophy of “embracing the broken myth”: that it’s not about sacred texts being factually accurate but about what we can learn from them.
“There’s a blurring of history and mythology, but it’s still very powerful to feel this ancient connection,” Jarmon says. “… It’s very rooted; it gives us deep roots.”
Following her first year in Israel, Jarmon returned to the U.S. and spent a couple of years attending Barnard College in New York City. But it was a short-lived homecoming. In 1982, she left to get her Israeli citizenship and enrolled in physical therapy school at Tel Aviv University. That was when she first started attending Shabbat services regularly.
At 27, after completing her training, Jarmon decided to come back to the states. Pay for physical therapists is low in Israel compared to the U.S., she notes, and it was difficult to stay in consistent communication with her family at that time. Jarmon also worried that peace might be out of reach for Israel and Palestine, and she was hesitant to start a family in that environment.
So she came home and moved to Philadelphia, where she had friends and could tap into a vibrant Jewish community. She worked there as a physical therapist for a while but felt uninspired by the work. After a few years, she moved back to her native New England.
In the mid 1990s, she decided to go to India for about six months on a “spiritual search.” During this trip, she encountered a pivotal moment for her faith and for her future.
She was at an ashram — one of many she visited — participating in a chant that mentioned gods and figures from several religions, including Jesus, Mohammed, Rama and Buddha. Jarmon remembers feeling frustrated that Judaism wasn’t represented and frustrated with herself that she cared so much. She felt like it was a sentimental attachment she needed to let go of.
But later, as she was having dinner with some friends she’d met at the ashram, a man sat down in the courtyard outside the restaurant and began to play the guitar. Jarmon was surprised to recognize the song he was playing.
“I was in this big internal conflict, and this guy just started playing this Jewish melody that I knew. I felt like it was a message from God, that it’s OK that you have an attachment. Like, this is your way,” she says. “This is the tradition you were born into, this is OK — you don’t have to let it go.”
She stayed in India for several more months before returning to Massachusetts. Jarmon says the trip eased her longing for Israel because India felt holy in the same way.
But she still felt the pull. A few years later, Jarmon enrolled at Reconstructionist Rabbinical College in Philadelphia, and then accepted a position as the rabbi for a synagogue in coastal Maine. Her goal was to help her congregation experience the deep connection to Judaism that she had experienced living overseas.
“I felt like I wanted to be able to transmit this sense of Jewish Time, both in terms of the cyclical nature of time and also in terms of the longevity and the roots,” she explains.
She worked in that role for about five years before she felt herself being called back to Israel again.
When she moved back in 2009, the country had changed a lot in the two decades she’d been gone. At first, she got by with odd jobs (rabbis are not in high demand there) and lived on a cot in a rented closet of a bedroom, which she shared with her 18-year-old cat.
After a while, she found a job in physical therapy and found renewed meaning in the work.
“I loved that I was taking care of Jewish people that came from all over the world — Russians, Moroccans, Yemenites, Romanians, Ethiopians, native Israelis,” she says. “I loved the variety and feeling like I was sort of taking care of my grandparents.”
She notes that she enjoyed working alongside both Palestinians and Israelis and was politically active in demonstrations and solidarity efforts throughout her time there. Jarmon has also been involved in organizations such as Rabbis for Human Rights, Seeds of Peace and the steering committee of the Sulha Peace Project, which brings Israelis and Palestinians together for listening circles.
Rabbi Riqi Kosovoske, who leads the Beit Ahavah reform synagogue in the Northampton area, has known Jarmon for about 20 years and has often stayed with her on her own visits to Israel. In 2019, Kosovoske visited for a week to protest with Jarmon against Israel’s treatment of African asylum seekers.
“What has always amazed me is she’s someone who’s progressive and also passionately loves Israel and loves living in Jerusalem. And she’s always been engaged,” Kosovoske says. “Everything that she does in her life in Israel is [about] helping Israel to be a more progressive and more democratic place.”
Jarmon has always been quick to open her home and her heart to others, says Kosovoske, who describes her as meditative, intense and sincere. That openness extends from the many roommates and couch-surfers she’s hosted to the feral cats she cares for in Jerusalem. Kosovoske notes that Jarmon was so concerned about how the cats would fare without her that she paid a neighbor to keep feeding and caring for them — and she did it without a second thought.
Jarmon’s plan now is to swap her visiting schedule, with annual weeks-long trips to Israel while New England is her home base. Though she feels “a lot of despair” about the country’s uncertain political future, her love for it hasn’t faltered. It’s something she discussed with a friend before moving back in 2009.
“He said, ‘If your decision about whether to live here is going to be dependent on the politics, you should not come. Because it’s much more than that, living here.’ And he’s right,” she says. “There’s a vibrancy to life; there’s an immediacy. There’s something very compelling, very alive, that the politics don’t change.”
For Kosovoske’s part, it’s exciting to have Jarmon back in the area. She hopes their congregations can partner on future events and initiatives, and that the Brattleboro community will welcome her with open arms.
“I hope they can just jump right into her personality and her energy,” Kosovoske says.