Join us for a Facebook Live Q&A on COVID-19 with Dr. Antonia Altomare Thursday at 10 a.m. on The Sentinel’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/TheKeeneSentinel. Audience questions will be an important part of the conversation.
Altomare is an infectious disease physician, hospital epidemiologist, and program director for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program Part D at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. She is also assistant professor of medicine at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth.
In addition to her medical school training at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine, she has a Master of Public Health from the Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice. Altomare treats everything from general infectious diseases to immunocompromised hosts, with an interest in HIV.
We look forward to you joining us and answering your questions!