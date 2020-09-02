Editor’s note: The Sentinel is previewing all contested primary races covering area communities. Tell us what you want the candidates to be talking about as they compete for your vote via our Voter Values survey at sentinelsource.com/vote.
A Keene woman is taking on two incumbents in the Democratic primary to represent Cheshire County District 16 in the N.H. House, despite saying she “deeply respects” them. Reps. William Pearson and Joe Schapiro are running for re-election against local business owner Amanda Elizabeth Toll and a fourth candidate, Ryan Meehan, in the Sept. 8 primary election.
District 16, which covers all of Keene’s five wards, has been represented by Democrats since 1994. The district was allocated a second seat in the Legislature eight years ago.
The top two vote-getters in each party’s primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election. The two candidates who receive the most votes in that contest will represent the district in Concord.
Four Republicans — Ian Freeman, Matt Roach, Jerry Sickels and Varrin Swearingen — are vying for their party’s nomination.
Voters can cast their ballot for two candidates in each election but can vote in only one primary.
Here’s a look at the Democratic field:
William Pearson
William Pearson, 29, is District 16’s longest-serving current representative, having held his seat since 2016.
Pearson was first elected to the Legislature in 2014, just six months after graduating from Keene State College but resigned that seat in Cheshire County District 4 after moving to a different ward in the Elm City. He was elected to the first of two consecutive two-year terms representing District 16 later that year.
Pearson, who graduated last year from the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law before working briefly as an attorney for a Manchester-based law firm, said he ran his 2014 campaign on a platform that advocated for campaign finance reform. Six years later, he remains committed to changing the state’s election laws and noted that the coronavirus pandemic presents both registered and eligible voters with new challenges.
“Generally, I’m trying to make voting easier,” Pearson said. “A situation like COVID-19 makes it blandly obvious that making it more difficult to vote isn’t helping our democracy … and there are avenues [to] make it more easy to vote.”
Pearson, who sits on the Election Law Committee, pointed to a bill he co-sponsored that allows New Hampshire voters to cast an absentee ballot this year if they are worried about being exposed to COVID-19 at the polls. Pearson said he supports eliminating the personal excuses that the state has traditionally required to vote by mail, which include employment conflicts, travel or disability.
He added that he would like New Hampshire to adopt automatic voter registration and allow residents to register online. Pearson also called for ranked-choice voting, a system adopted in Maine that advocates say prevents candidates with a small base of support from winning multi-candidate races, and appointing an independent commission to redraw the state’s political districts to prevent partisan gerrymandering.
If re-elected, Pearson said he would work to keep the $140 million in school funding that Democratic lawmakers added to the state’s 2019–20 budget in future spending bills.
He said the state should give school districts more guidance on COVID-related safety protocols than it has so far.
“I don’t think we can have districts going back if they’re going to be doing these haphazard approaches,” he said. “It would have been nice to see some statewide leadership from Gov. [Chris] Sununu — for instance, at least a mask mandate [in schools].”
Pearson also advocated for changes to the state’s labor regulations, which he said give the governor too much power in negotiations with unions, as well as removing its cap on net metering, which offers financial credit to homeowners who generate electricity from solar panels and other renewable sources on their property.
“If we want to talk about an overburdensome statewide regulation, let’s start with … restricting people from producing renewable electricity,” he said.
Joe Schapiro
Despite turning 70 on Sept. 6, Joe Schapiro is the “junior” representative from District 16.
Schapiro was elected in 2018, explaining that his work for the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership, a group that petitioned the City Council in 2017 to use fairer policing practices for immigrant communities, encouraged him to run for office.
“I realized, by talking to people about issues, that people were very willing to listen and learn and that I was a good communicator,” he said.
Schapiro has lived in Keene for more than 30 years and retired last year from a career as a psychotherapist, working with patients in local hospitals, schools and in private practice.
In his seat on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, Schapiro said he frequently considers legislation around medical licensing and health care. He added that he is particularly intent on expanding dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients, who do not currently have access to many dental procedures in New Hampshire.
“It’s a mystery to me why dental benefits and dental care, in general, is separated from all health care,” Schapiro said. “Clearly, oral health is such an important part of physical health.”
In 2019, Schapiro cosponsored legislation that directed the state’s Department of Health and Human Services to design a program that would provide dental benefits for adults on Medicaid.
Sununu vetoed a bill in July that would have codified the department’s plan to establish dental coverage, due to what he called “historic revenue shortfalls.”
Schapiro also touted legislation he cosponsored that expanded telehealth providers’ ability to treat patients with substance-use disorders and prescribe certain medications.
He also said the pandemic has exposed the dangers of an employee-based health-care system, pointing to the state’s 29,000 residents — 30 percent of its uninsured adults — who lost coverage between February and May after being laid off.
“I believe that everybody should have health care and that that is the responsibility of society,” Schapiro said. “I see my role … as being able to provide access to health care to as many people as possible.”
Schapiro agreed with Pearson that the state has not provided adequate safety guidelines for schools reopening their doors this fall and suggested making additional money available for safety measures. He also labeled the state’s model of funding public schools, which relies primarily on local property taxes, as “regressive” because less wealthy communities must impose higher taxes than their wealthier counterparts to generate the same amount of revenue.
“I think it’s pretty clear that the way that we fund education creates incredible disparities,” he said.
Like Pearson, Schapiro supports expanding the state’s cap on net metering and added that he would like to increase its renewable energy targets. He said he may also introduce legislation that would prevent the New Hampshire Retirement System from investing its assets, which are worth nearly $9 billion, in environmentally destructive corporations.
“Not only should they think about how to protect their investments, but also how to protect the environment in terms of their investments’ impact,” Schapiro said.
He said his proudest moment from his first term was voting to abolish the state’s death penalty last year, when several Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to override Sununu’s veto. He also expressed concern that the minimal pay for state representatives — $200 per term — makes running for elected office impossible for many working families, which he said limits representation in the state legislature.
Amanda Elizabeth Toll
Amanda Elizabeth Toll, 36, is challenging the district’s incumbent representatives because she said Keene would benefit from “progressive female leadership.”
Toll, who owns Ms. Amanda’s Compassionate Ice Cream, which sells artisan-made, plant-based ice cream at various Keene food markets, praised Pearson and Schapiro for their work. She explained, however, that her background would give her a unique perspective as a legislator.
Toll said that after an unplanned pregnancy as a teenager, she was able to have a safe, legal abortion that allowed her to go to college and later become a business owner. She added that she is sharing her story in an effort to destigmatize abortion, citing statistics that show one in four women in the United States has an abortion before the age of 45.
“These are our sisters. These are our mothers,” she said. “We need to humanize this issue.”
Toll criticized Sununu for vetoing legislation last month that would have required health-care providers that cover maternity costs to insure abortion services, which she said would have made safe, legal abortion more accessible.
“I think it’s powerful to have a female candidate, during this time where reproductive justice is under attack, say, ‘I needed that service, and that service allowed me to go college, to go to graduate school [and] to raise a child when I was ready,’ ” Toll explained.
Toll added that she is running for office to defend survivors of domestic abuse after she, herself, was in an abusive relationship.
If elected, she said she would support legislation to amend New Hampshire law, which currently requires both parties in a conversation to agree for that conversation to be recorded, to a one-party consent standard. She said one-party consent laws, which 38 states have in various forms, help prevent domestic abuse and punish perpetrators, who can be held accountable based on survivors’ recordings.
“It’s limited what you can do as a state rep, but what I … will do is be a fierce advocate by sharing my story and advocating for feminist policies that will benefit survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse,” Toll said.
She also called for adding lessons on social and racial justice to the state’s educational curriculum, pointing to her own experience as a social studies teacher in Longmeadow, Mass., when she said she “brought progressive values” to the classroom.
“There are many teachers who are already doing progressive education, but it’s important to have it be public policy that we’re doing anti-racism work in our classrooms,” she said.
Toll said she moved to Keene five years ago and instructed yoga classes for various groups, including working mothers, before opening Ms. Amanda’s Compassionate Ice Cream last year.
As a legislator, she said she would support locally owned small businesses, rather than large corporations.
She added that she would be a “consistent progressive vote” in the Legislature on issues relating to climate justice, access to health care, gun safety and support for LGBTQ+ individuals.
“I was privileged in that as a teenager, I could afford an abortion, and when I was an adult trying to leave an abusive relationship, I could afford a progressive female attorney,” she said. “What does it mean for those who are marginalized?”
Ryan Meehan
A fourth candidate in the Democratic primary, Ryan Meehan, filed registration papers with the Secretary of State in June. Meehan did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Meehan’s listed address in the filing records is 229 Main St., which is the Keene State College mailroom.