MARLOW — A superior court judge has dismissed a complaint filed by town residents asking for a special meeting to try to reduce the Marlow School District’s budget for the 2019-20 school year.
The complaint, filed Sunday by resident Barry Corriveau, asked the court to order that the school district schedule a special meeting before Sept. 30 to vote on whether to reduce the budget by $250,000. Corriveau is also on the town’s board of selectmen but has specified that he is pursuing this issue as a private citizen.
But Judge David W. Ruoff dismissed the complaint Wednesday on the grounds that it was not filed by the district or school board.
“A plain reading of RSA 197:2, et seq. reveals that it creates a cause of action for school districts to seek a special vote to address budget-related issues in the event of an emergency,” Ruoff wrote in his dismissal. “It does NOT create a cause of action for private citizens. The plaintiff lacks standing to file the present action.”
If interpreted as a petition for a writ of mandamus, which would ask the court to compel the district to act, the complaint still “falls far short of alleging sufficient facts to warrant such an extraordinary remedy,” Ruoff added.
The filing stemmed from a sharp school district budget increase this year, which has been attributed in large part to out-of-district placements of a handful of children with special needs.
School districts are required by state law to find and pay for alternative arrangements for children whose needs cannot be met within the district, which can sometimes result in widely fluctuating special education costs from year to year.
The $2,080,138 operating budget school district voters approved in March — up $508,818, or 32.4 percent, from the $1,571,320 budget approved the year before — is estimated to result in a tax increase of about $1,200 per $200,000 of assessed value.
But minutes from a June school board meeting show that two residents who identified themselves as guardians of students with special needs said these children will no longer require out-of-district placements for the upcoming school year. This led others in attendance to ask if any adjustment could be made to the budget.
Corriveau and Richard Lammers, another Marlow resident who has been spearheading the effort to reduce the budget, have also submitted a petition to the school board asking that a special meeting be scheduled. But without court approval, state law requires that 50 percent of the district’s registered voters be in attendance at such a meeting for a vote to take place.
Marlow has more than 500 registered voters, Corriveau said, so more than 250 would need to attend the meeting. Neither Lammers nor Corriveau was aware the complaint had been dismissed until reached out to by a Sentinel reporter, they said.
“We’re going to have to face that option, then, and try to get a quorum. Because of all the information we have presented throughout the town, there are many, many more people aware of the situation that weren’t aware of it earlier,” Corriveau said. “So we’re building a support base for this, and many people in town are very concerned about the tax increase.”
Christie Smith, chairwoman of the Marlow School Board, was not reachable for comment Wednesday.
At an information session about the budget held by the school board last month, the board’s legal counsel, Alison Minutelli, advised the board against filing for a special meeting, saying it’s unlikely the court would consider such a request an “emergency expenditure” as the law requires.
Not all townspeople have supported the effort to modify the budget. At the July meeting, some residents questioned the wisdom of going to court over the issue, arguing that unexpected expenses could arise during the year, and the tax rate could continue to fluctuate in future years as students move in and out of the district.
At that meeting, the board said any budget surplus at the end of the school year will be used as revenue the following year to lower the local tax rate.
Those who’ve advocated for a vote to reduce the budget have cited the high tax burden of the expected increase. As of July 30, the town was already owed about $233,000 in back taxes, Corriveau said, and with an additional increase, it may be necessary for the town to take out a loan to cover expenses.
“If we have to go forward with the voters’ meeting, and that’s the only path we have, well then we’ll take that path and see what happens,” Lammers said.